Plan the Most Romantic Staycation on Valentine's Day at These Luxury Hotels, Check out the List

New Delhi: While one day or week is not enough to celebrate and cherish the vast emotion of love, couples all over the globe mark February 14 as Valentine's Day. On this day, different faces of love are not celebrated with much zeal and fervour. Marked by red roses and balloons, it’s eagerly awaited by couples. This Valentine's, surprise your loved one with a luxurious staycation and have a romantic time. Following is the list of the top 8 hotels that will make your V-Day, more special.

Welcomhotel, Pahalgam

Plan a romantic getaway at gorgeous locations with Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels. Enrich your experience with the warmth of our hospitality, aesthetic architecture, delectable cuisine, modern amenities, and picturesque backdrops. This romantic season, head to Welcomhotel Pahalgam for picturesque views of snow-capped mountains and the perfect ambiance for a memorable holiday in one of India’s most scenic locations. Don’t miss Kashmiri delicacies at WelcomCafe Lolaab, a cosy venue that reflects the beauty of one of Kashmir’s most divine valleys.

Fortune Inn, Noida

The fancy hotel with a very humble staff takes care of all the business and private needs of their guests. The rooms are spacious and have amazing views. Even the wardrobes are so comfy that you will wanna stay at least one day more. The beds have the most comfortable feel, they are so cosy that you will fall asleep as you lay down.

Regenta Suites, Gurugram

Regenta Suites Gurugram is centrally located in the heart of Gurugram's new IT and ancillary district, Sohna road. Our great location offers easy accessibility to the business district and City center. The hotel has one of the largest Roof Top Swimming pool which can cater to up to 250 people gatherings. The 24-hour Restaurant 'PINXX' is a Multi-Cuisine Restaurant.

Crowne Plaza, Rohini

One of the best hotels in Delhi, Crowne Plaza, Rohini has a lot to offer. Deluxe suite with each and every amenity that you would require, a beautiful welcoming surprise, couple's spa with an aromatic vibe and jacuzzi, wellness center and yummy bites at the two top restaurants, 'Mosaic'and 'Spice Art.' This property is the best you will experience this Valentine's Day, so plan your staycation today.

Welcomhotel, Chail

Welcomhotel Chail is a serene haven with majestic views of the Himalayan range. Crisp mountain breeze and a view dotted by lush green forests of pine and cedar await couples seeking a rejuvenating experience. This Valentine’s Day, detox yourself at the signature spa, K by Kaya Kalp.

Diggi Palace, Jaipur

Built by Shri Thakur Saheb Pratap Singh Ji Diggi in 1860, the 19th-century palace is not just home to ornate courtyards, darbars and expansive lush gardens but also you, this Valentine's.The property welcomes its guests with its lush gardens and central fountain. Located just 4 km from the Jaipur Railway Station and 12 km from the Jaipur International Airport, the Diggi Palace is within close proximity to attractions like the historic Hawa Mahal, City Palace and the Nahargarh Fort. Indulge in a range of therapies including eclectic massages and beauty treatments.

Hilton Garden Inn, Saket

Hilton Garden Inn Saket, New Delhi is celebrating this unique concept of “FAMILINTINE” which is the celebration of togetherness. These days because of our busy schedules we are not able to spend time with our close ones. If you remember a few decades ago we always use to have our lunches and dinners with our family watching our favourite T.V. serial on the tv. Kids also use to spend weekends playing Ludo, scrabble, tic tac toe with their cousins or even with their parents. Enjoy chef special dishes along with your favourite board games and various other activities. Visit us with your family to relive your childhood and celebrate the season of love and togetherness. Also we have a live violinist playing live music to enjoy your togetherness.

Welcomhotel, Jim Corbett

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than a luxury escapade in the wilderness. Wake up to the sweet notes of chirping birds and enjoy a great meal with picture-perfect backdrops and unobstructed views at a secluded gem amidst breathtakingly beautiful landscape, Welcomhotel Jim Corbett. An adventure-filled romantic vacation doesn’t get much more fun than this.

Wishing all the lovely couples in love, a very Happy Valentine's day!