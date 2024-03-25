Post-Holi Bliss: 5 Delicious Recipes To Savor After The Celebrations

After the joyous Holi festival, all you wish to do is relax and with these tasty meals that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Not only are these recipes delicious, but they're also a terrific way to keep the holiday vibe going long after the leaves have changed. Savour these post-holi treats and turn each bite into a joyful occasion!

Awadhi Cheese Chuza Kali Mirchi

Chef Pritpal, Master chef at Novotel Goa Candolim

1. One baby whole chicken, marinated in garlic paste, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon white pepper, two teaspoon Cashew Nut paste, half teacup hung curd.

2. Mix all together and marinate chuza properly.

3. After half an hour, half done in clay tandoor.

Gravy Method:

4. In a pan, add one teaspoon of oil, add half teaspoon garlic paste and fry till semi-golden.

5. Then add half cup hung curd, three teaspoon Cashew Nut Paste, mix all together and heat in low flame. Add quarter teaspoon salt, also add 3 cheese slices, and add one teaspoon crushed black pepper.

6. Also add half cooked chuza and boil. When the gravy is thick, remove from the heat and serve in flat bowl and garnish with crushed black pepper

7. Awadhi Cheese Chuza Kali Mirchi is ready to serve.

Raspberry Splash

Recipes by Håkan Kjellström, Mixologist and Founder, Life by Follis

Ingredients:

1 litre cold water

3 bags of Raspberry Tea

14 ml liquid honey

14 ml freshly squeezed lemon

Citrus wedges and ice cubes

2 petals of hibiscus

Method:

1. Add Life by Follis Raspberry cream tea in cold water overnight together with the two hibiscus petals.

2. The longer the time, the more intense the flavour.

3. Add honey, lemon juice, and stir well.

4. Pour into glasses, add ice cubes, and decorate with citrus wedges.

Thandai Panna Cotta

Recipe by Executive Chef Stanley Coelho, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud.

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1 packet (about 2 1/4 teaspoons) unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1/4 cup Thandai syrup

1 teaspoon rose water

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

Chopped pistachios and almonds, for garnish

Rose petals, for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream, whole milk, and sugar. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is hot but not boiling.

2. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water and let it sit for about 5 minutes to soften.

3. Once softened, add the gelatin mixture to the hot cream mixture and stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved.

4. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the Thandai syrup, rose water, and ground cardamom until well combined.

5. Pour the mixture into individual serving glasses or molds. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until set.

6. Before serving, garnish the Thandai Panna Cotta with chopped pistachios, almonds, and rose petals for an extra touch of flavor and elegance.

Thandai Tres Leches Dessert

Recipes by Chef Rahul Gurav, Pastry Chef, Novotel Mumbai International Airport.

Ingredients:

All-Purpose Flour - 1 Cup

Baking Powder - 1 1/2 Teaspoons

Salt - 1/4 Teaspoon

Eggs, Separated - 5 Large

Granulated Sugar, Divided - 1 Cup

Whole Milk - 1/3 Cup

Vanilla Extract- 1 Teaspoon

Thandai syrup 1/4 Cup

Sweetened Condensed Milk - 1 Can

Evaporated Milk - 1 Can

Heavy Cream 1 Cup

Powdered Sugar 1/4 Cup

Ground Cardamom (Optional, For Garnish) 1 Teaspoon

Chopped Nuts For Garnish (Pistachios, Almonds, Or Cashews)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish and set it aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg yolks with 3/4 cup of granulated sugar until pale and creamy. Stir in the milk and vanilla extract until well combined.

4. Gradually add the flour mixture to the egg yolk mixture, stirring until smooth.

5. In a separate clean mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup of granulated sugar and continue beating until stiff peaks form.

6. Gently fold the beaten egg whites into the batter until just combined. Be careful not to deflate the egg whites.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and spread it out evenly. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

8. While the cake is baking, prepare the tres leches mixture. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and thandai powder. Stir until well combined.

9. Once the cake is baked and cooled slightly, poke holes all over the surface of the cake using a fork or skewer. Pour the tres leches mixture evenly over the cake, allowing it to soak in.

10. Cover the cake with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to allow the flavors to meld and the cake to absorb the liquid.

11. Before serving, whip the heavy cream with powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread the whipped cream over the top of the cake.

12. Sprinkle ground cardamom and chopped nuts over the whipped cream for garnish.

13. Slice and serve the Thandai Tres Leches Dessert chilled

Gulkand and Dry Fruit Muesli Thandai

Recipe by Pathik Patel, Founder, Fit & Fex

Ingredients:

1 cup muesli

1/4 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, etc.), chopped

2 tablespoons gulkand

1/4 cup sugar

4 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon rose water

A few strands of saffron (optional)

Ice cubes (for serving)

Rose petals and chopped dry fruits for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the Muesli Blend:

● In a mixing bowl, combine the muesli, chopped dry fruits, and gulkand.

● Mix well until the gulkand coats the muesli and dry fruits evenly. Set aside.

Make the Thandai Base:

● In a blender, add the sugar, ground cardamom, ground cinnamon, ground black pepper, rose water, and saffron (if using).

● Pour in the milk and blend until everything is well combined and the sugar is dissolved.

Combine Muesli Blend with Thandai Base:

● Pour the prepared thandai base into a large mixing bowl.

● Gradually add the muesli blend into the thandai base, stirring continuously to ensure even distribution.

Chill:

● Cover the bowl and refrigerate the thandai mixture for at least 2-3 hours to allow the flavors to meld together and for the muesli to soften slightly.

Serve:

● Before serving, give the thandai mixture a good stir.

● Pour the chilled Gulkand and Dry Fruit Muesli Thandai into glasses filled with ice cubes.

● Garnish with rose petals and chopped dry fruits and muesli for an extra festive touch.