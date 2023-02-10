Pre-Valentines Trip with You, Your Partner and Some Fresh Brew!

New Delhi: Valentine’s is right around the corner, the time for you to start planning a surprise for your partner and nothing’s better than a romantic getaway with the love of your life accompanied by your favourite pint of beer.

The only thing that comes to mind when you think of travelling with your love is the scenery, the journey that is full of surprises and definitely your first love, a chilled pint of beer. So, what are you waiting for? Take your sweetheart on a pre-Day Valentine's getaway and make their heart smile.

Everyone loves to travel because it allows them to discover new places, bond with their loved ones, and have unforgettable experiences and a pint of beer just adds as +1 by making everything better. It’s the perfect opportunity to do something to win your partner over this Valentine's Day and go above and beyond the gifting era, make plans for a staycation, relax in a luxury hotel, order some beer to enjoy, and spend some quality time with your Valentine!

A customised stay near you

Go for a staycation and prepare their favourite meals and try your hand at mixing up some unique beer cocktails. Be the bartender and make your partner feel special by making an effort with some upscale beer-based cocktails. This stay is for you to show them how much they matter to you.

Bay with Bae

Who needs an excuse to visit beaches? No one ever. There is no better way to unwind and reset than to spend

Valentine's Day with your bae at the beach, where you can enjoy the sea breeze, the sound of the waves, your favourite beer, and some delicious seafood.



Beer my Valentine?

Plan a trip to the hills, the most preferred place considered by couples to visit in this weather as it’s the perfect time to slurp on some noodles with some chilled beer. The best combination ever. Having chilled beer in the cold breeze with a view of the mountains, serenity at its best.

This Valentine’s Day, plan the perfect weekend getaway at a luxurious hotel. Pamper your bae, go for a spa, chill by the pool and don't forget to order a keg of your favourite beer for those cherished conversations.

There’s something about February, love is definitely in the air! The month also welcomes the summer breeze and makes it the perfect month to stack back those beer kegs in your refrigerator. Beer is also the secret ingredient behind a successful date, so don’t hold back from treating your partners this Valentine’s Day and make it the most memorable one for them!