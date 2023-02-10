Propose Like a Maharaja or Maharani and Make Your Valentine's Day a Royal Affair, Deets Inside

New Delhi: The annual love season of Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. With love in the air, the quest to plan the most splendid and romantic staycation for loved ones is pushing the trend of heritage and palace hotel destinations in India.

The country’s Iconic Heritage Hospitality Landmark and the most Instagram-able romantic destination, Noormahal Palace in Karnal has introduced Valentine’s Day Staycation packages for the 14th and 15th of February 2023, which will be an amalgamation of bespoke luxury, rich culinary delight, heritage art & architecture tour, bonfire, DJ, and more. Designed to immerse guests in a romantic royal affair, these special Valentine’s packages offer an option to choose from the elegant Club Room to the uber-luxurious Presidential Suite.

Roop Partap Choudhary, Managing Director, Noormahal Palace Hotel and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK) said, “As India’s most iconic palace hotel, preferred wedding destination, and Instagram-able romantic destination, Noormahal Palace has always believed in creating the best of royal, luxurious, and authentic experiences for Indian and Foreign Travelers. Retaining its elaborate splendor, extravagantly decorated with breathtaking architecture, and showcasing the best of Punjab’s royal heritage, this heritage grandeur is all set to make Valentine’s a royal affair for guests.”

Noormahal Palace Hotel’s award-winning theme-based restaurant, Frontier Mail offers a great discount package with a lifetime opportunity to recreate the magic of love amidst the exquisite backdrop, candlelight dinner of finest Indian delights, and live music. Here guests can discover the secret recipes of the bygone era and delve into the untold royal stories and heritage curiosities. The entire ambiance is designed to transport you back to the romance of those times when traveling in trains was an experience filled with beauty and magic.

For those who are looking for a lavish and uber-luxurious stay for valentine’s, the jaw-dropping 2700 sq. ft. Khwabgah of Noormahal Palace is the ideal royal abode. Step back in time and propose like a Maharaja or Maharani that exudes regal experience. A level of understated luxury is maintained, arched stonework, rich drapes, crystal chandeliers, gold-leaf frescoes, opulent furniture, and accessories envelop you in an ambiance of sheer regal luxury.

Khwabgah’s main door was once hinged to a haveli in Bikaner’s Raisamand. The royal chamber has an original window from the Mughals era. The in-room bar area is adorned by restored pieces from the debris of the Golden Temple vicinities after Operation Blue Star. The walls have been beautified with extremely rare vegetable colour hand-paintings and intricate ‘tikri’ work by Rajasthani artisans who have conserved the art handed over to them in the family legacy.

The Noormahal Palace has also launched a unique giveaway campaign where one lucky winner will get an opportunity to win a candlelight dinner for a couple to pamper their valentine with an exclusive candlelight dinner.

One can take the royal retreat a notch further by indulging in signature treatments at the 7th Heaven Spa, where the Palace Hotel envelops guests in ancient Indian wellness therapies. This is the perfect place for you and your loved one to harmonise mind and body with yoga and meditation.