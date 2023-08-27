Raksha Bandhan 2023: Chef’s Special Almond And Rose Kheer Recipe You Must-Try This Rakhi

As the festival of Rakhi approaches, households across the country are gearing up to celebrate the cherished bond between siblings. This Raksha Bandhan, a delectable and aromatic delight, takes center stage as families prepare to indulge in the exquisite blend of flavors presented by Almond and Rose Kheer. A dessert that encapsulates tradition and innovation, this Rakhi special dish harmoniously combines the rich heritage of Indian sweets with a touch of modern elegance.

The Almond and Rose Kheer, a variation of the classic rice pudding, brings a unique twist to the festive table. Known for its creamy texture and delightful taste, kheer has long been an essential part of Indian celebrations.

As sisters tie the sacred thread of Rakhi around their brothers' wrists, the rose-scented dessert symbolizes the essence of the festival itself – love, care, and the cherished moments shared between siblings.



Here’s an easy almond and rose kheer recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra to sweeten the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Ingredients And Quantity

● Full-fat milk 2ltr

● Gobindo bhog rice 120 gm

(or any other rice available)

● Grain sugar 40 gm

● Rose water 3-4 drops

● Dried rose petals 10 gm

● Almonds 100 gm

● Almond Slivers 25 gms

METHOD

● Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.

● Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till the milk is reduced to half the original volume.

● Add the soaked rice, after draining the water, and cook on low heat till the rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

● Add chopped almonds and cook for a further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.

● Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving

● Roast some almond slivers in an oven for 180 degrees for 5 mins, until golden brown. Garnish with slivers and dried rose petals before serving.