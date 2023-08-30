Raksha Bandhan Recipes: Whip Up These Dessert Delights For Rakhi Celebrations At-Home

Embrace the spirit of this special day by trying these delightful dessert recipes crafted by talented creators. These simple yet scrumptious creations serve as a gesture of affection, allowing you to savor the occasion with homemade sweetness that perfectly complements the love you and your sibling share.

Embark on a sweet journey of sibling love with our Rakhi Razzle-Dazzle Kaju Katli by Moj creator, Nupur Mrinalanee, a delightful twist on the classic treat, crafted to celebrate the bond that sparkles like no other.

Rakhi Razzle-Dazzle Kaju Katli



Ingredients:

● Cashew nuts 500 gm

● Jaggery 125 gm

● Water 50 ml

● Pistachios for garnish

Method:

● Grind cashews in a grinder until fine (can be grainy or fine).

● Put a non-stick pan on medium heat.

● Add jaggery and water to the pan, melt and cook until one string consistency.

● Mix in powdered cashews, cook for 1-2 minutes on medium low heat.

● Transfer mixture to butter paper, place another on top.

● Flatten the mixture with a rolling pin.

● Garnish with powdered pistachios, and press lightly with a spatula.

● Let it rest for 30 minutes to set.

● Cut into diamond shapes, and add silver work if desired.

As you tie the rakhi, the delectable treats mirror the ties that bind you, celebrating the cherished moments you've shared by ShareChat creator, Lavanya Chowdary with a festive embrace of sweetness and warmth.

Raksha Sweets: Cardamom Delight Samosas

Ingredients

● 500 grams of plain flour

● 250 grams of sugar

● 2 cups of jaggery

● 4 cardamom

● 4 cashew nuts

Method

● Mix plain flour, ghee, sugar, and a pinch of salt in a bowl.

● Knead the mixture with lukewarm water to form a tight dough, set aside for 20 minutes.

● Combine grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom, and cashew nuts for the filling.

● Divide the dough into small balls and roll each into an oblong shape.

● Cut the oblong shape in half and apply flour paste along the edges.

● Fold each half into a semicircle to create a cone, seal the joints.

● Fill each cone with about 2 tablespoons of prepared filling.

● Seal the cone securely with flour paste.

● Create a pleat at the base for stability.

● Repeat for all samosas.

● Heat oil, add a few samosas at a time, fry on low heat until golden brown.

● Use paper towels to remove excess oil after frying and Serve hot!