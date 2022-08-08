New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the special bond between brother-sister. This relationship is different from all others, it has lots of love and lots of fights at the same time. This year, the festival of Rakhi will be celebrated on August 11th in India.

One of the best parts about Indian festivals is the sweets, there are gonna be lots of these on Rakhi. But, the most special sweet dish will be the one that you make yourself for your sibling.

Here we are with the recipe of a special dish 'Coco Orange Bites' that you can make yourself and serve your siblings, cousins on Raksha Bandhan this year.

Who doesn't like chocolate, right? Read below the easiest recipe to make 'Coco orange bites' at home in minimum time.

Ingredients:

Cashew nuts 1 kg

Sugar 700 grams

Cocoa 150 gm

Cocoa powder 50 gm

Chocolate glaze brown dust 50 gm

Fresh oranges 4 pieces

Recipe:

1. First of all, soak the cashew nuts for about half an hour. Then grind the cashew nuts in a vessel and knead it like a dough.

2. Now, put the paste in an empty vessel.

3. Fry the paste on low flame for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Take out fresh orange juice in a vessel and heat it in a pan for at least 6-8 minutes.

5. Later, mix the orange juice with half the cashew flour and save a little.

6. Now, add the cocoa powder to the remaining cashew flour and mix it well.

7. After this, to make barfi, first place a layer of orange cashew dough, then put the chocolate dough on it.

8. After this, put the chocolate glaze over it and cut it into square pieces.

Your Coco Orange Bites are ready to serve. Garnish it with some choco and serve with love!