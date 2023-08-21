Reimagine Paradise On A Plate With Exquisite New Dining Escapades At Hilton Maldives Amingiri

Embark on an exquisite gastronomic adventure with the culinary maestros at Hilton Maldives Amingiri, your ultimate haven for conscious cuisine. From the delectable Rum & Chocolate pairings to fun Kombucha and mixology workshops, the property has launched a vast variety of experientials. Elevate your evenings by trying the new Asian and Italian menus, a true testament to culinary innovation.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri isn't just a destination; it's a journey of flavors, passion, and conscious indulgence. Here’s everything you need to know about the new experiences.

New Italian Menu at Origin - The overwater specialty restaurant now offers fine dining integrated with the signature Italian flavors of Sicilian chef Silvio Zaccareo. The exquisite new menu highlights fresh handmade pasta and delectable seafood specialities as well as quality meats and plant-based dining alternatives.



New Asian Menu at Aura - On select evenings Aura pool and bar transforms into a high energy restaurant featuring Chef Muhammad Hanafiah’s creative inspiration of Asian cuisine with home style dishes prepared using traditional ingredients and aromatic spices.

Champagne & Sushi - Enjoy an unparalleled tasting experience at Eden Champagne & Gin bar of our finest champagnes, Fleury and Veuve Clicquot paired with sushi. You will have the opportunity to learn and distinguish between a Prosecco and the unrivaled Sa Ken. Booking to be done 24 hours in advance.

Discovery Room - Challenge yourself and the other guests every Sunday from 6:00 - 7:00 pm during this blind wine tasting experience in the Discovery room at Eden, one of the most popular evening locations

Seaside Sparkle - Now you can enjoy a glass of Fleury Champagne paired with oysters (6 pieces) every day from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Mixology Workshop - Attend a mixology workshop every Tuesday from 4-5pm with our expertly trained resident mixologist in Maldives first dedicated cocktail lab - Aura. From muddling to pouring, learn all the boozy secrets to crafting perfect cocktails

Cheese Fondue Experience - Indulge in this unique fondue experience at Aura and Eden everyday from 6:30pm onwards with a master mixologist cooking the finest blend of Gruyere and Emmental cheese served with a selection of cold cuts, breads and sides.

Cocktail Pairing Dinner - Traditional wine accompanies food pairing and tasting menus. At the Aura cocktail lab, every Friday from 6-7pm, we elevate this experience to the next level as we pair four cockatails with a four course dinner menu to create a memorable, delicious and unique experience.

Kombucha Workshop - Learn how to brew and maintain your own Kombucha culture at home everyday, at our very own Sip Tea lounge between 10am-5pm. During this masterclass you will learn all there is to know about SCOBY and the science of fermentation. Not only this you can also make a drink using kombucha

Sustainable Cocktail Experience - With the focus on sustainability, bartenders push boundaries to become more resourceful in the use of ingredients and reducing waste. The cocktail experience takes place every Saturday from 5-6 pm at the Aura Cocktail Lab

World famous for its captivating beauty, Maldives is an escape to paradise, with its crystal-clear aquamarine ocean and marvelous underwater wildlife. Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa provides the perfect Maldives experience, being situated 20 minutes from the Male international airport, with its luxury villas, thoughtful attention to detail, personalized guest experience managers and endless holiday activities. Whether you want the best of dining options, diving in a private lagoon, a romantic private dinner on the beach or a fun cocktail session with the in-house mixologist- the sky’s the limit here!