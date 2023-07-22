Relax, Reset, Rejuvenate In The Lap Of Nature At 'Araiya'

New Delhi: If you are looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating getaway in the lap of nature, you might want to consider Araiya Palampur, a luxury resort in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Araiya Palampur is nestled in the Kangra Valley, surrounded by dense pine forests and the majestic Dhauladhar Range. It is the only property in the area that is located at an altitude of 5000 feet, offering stunning views of the valley and the mountains. Araiya Palampur is a 60-minute drive away from popular destinations such as Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj and also lies within close proximity to cities such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. It is an ideal destination for business, leisure, and adventure travelers.

One of the main attractions of Araiya Palampur is its breathtaking views of the snow-capped Dhauladhar Range and the Neugal River. The resort offers panoramic views from its rooms, balconies, and outdoor spaces. The resort blends in with the natural surroundings and creates a serene and scenic atmosphere for the guests. Whether you are watching the sunrise or the sunset, or simply gazing at the stars, you will be mesmerized by the beauty of nature at Araiya Palampur.



Araiya Palampur offers 25 rooms and suites to choose from, each with its own unique features and amenities. The rooms are spacious, comfortable, and elegantly decorated. The types of rooms and suites available are are follows:

Deluxe Rooms: A single 250-square-foot cosy room with every amenity assures you of a comfortable and luxurious experience.

Deluxe Suites: The Deluxe Suite comes with a separate living space and a bedroom. With this 590-square-foot suite, we promise more comfort while nature guarantees delight.

Executive Suites: As elegant and sprawling as the setting, the Executive Suite will be your nest away from home. With two bedrooms and living space, you are well set for a picture-perfect time in Palampur.

Duplex Suites: It doesn’t get grander than this. With three bedrooms, a living room, and a balcony, the Duplex Suite is 1370 square feet of pure joy. Complete with a children’s bedroom in the attic and across three levels, these charming cottages will make you want to return to the valley over and over again.

Araiya Palampur offers a variety of dining options to suit your taste buds and mood. The resort has an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a poolside cafe. The cuisines range from Chinese, Indian, and local to continental and fusion. The ambiance is cozy, elegant, and lively. The service is prompt, courteous, and professional. The quality is fresh, delicious, and satisfying. At Poolside Cafe one can relax by the heated pool and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, along with some baked goods and sandwiches.

Try the Himachali thali at an All-day dining restaurant, which consists of local delicacies such as siddu (steamed bread), madra (curried yogurt), sepu badi (lentil dumplings), khatta (tamarind curry), meetha chawal (sweet rice), and boor ki kari (gram flour fritters). Enjoy a drink or two while admiring the panoramic views of the valley and the mountains at the Rooftop bar. The bar offers a selection of cocktails, mocktails, wines, beers, and spirits, along with snacks and appetizers.

Araiya Palampur offers a range of leisure activities and facilities to cater to the needs and preferences of different guests. Whether you want to relax, rejuvenate, or have some fun, you will find something to suit your mood at Araiya Palampur.

Araiya Palampur also organizes adventure activities and tours for its guests who want to explore the region’s natural beauty and culture. Whether you are looking for thrill or tranquility, you will find something to suit your taste at Araiya Palampur. Experience the thrill of flying over the valley and the mountains with paragliding. Araiya Palampur arranges paragliding sessions with certified instructors who will ensure your safety and enjoyment. You can choose from different durations and heights depending on your level of experience and confidence.

If you are looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating getaway in the lap of nature, you must consider 'Araiya' Palampur for your next vacation.