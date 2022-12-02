Renowned coach Rishi Bhel’s RBFWG launches health care center at TARC Maceo, Gurugram

New Delhi: The launch of Studio RBFWG is part of nutrition and workout specialist Rishi Bhel’s plans to have a entered the arena of setting up top class gyms worldwide

Gurugram: RBFWG, an initiative of acclaimed nutrition and fitness expert Rishi Bhel, has set up gym known as Studio RBFWG in TARC Maceo, a luxury residential project by The Anant Raj Corporation (TARC) in Sector 91 in Gurugram, Haryana.

The launch of Studio RBFWG is part of Rishi Bhel’s plans to have a global footprint by setting up gyms across several locations. Studio RBFWG has installed high-quality gym equipments powered by VIVA fitness. These equipments are segregated into cardio, weight training and full body workout section.

Unlike the usual corporate gyms or physical training centers set up in townships, Studio RBFWG at TARC Maceo is a fully equipped fitness centre.

It is loaded with several cardio, functional and weight training equipments for heavy-weight training, callisthenics, full-body workouts, and much more.

Cardio section of Studio RBFWG in TARC MACEO includes treadmills, elliptical trainer, spinning bikes. The weight training section includes dumbbells upto 30 kgs pair followed by latpull down, functional trainer, bench press, squat rack and many more such options. The full body workout section a huge truck flipping tyre (which is rare to find), battle rope with anchor and the list goes on.

The gym was launched recently in Nov, 2022. In the presence of Mona Mehta, Chief Community Officer of TARC Maceo, Rishi Bhel, Founder of RBFWG and Vikas Sharma, Associate Vice President of TARC.

In a recent interview with Rishi Bhel, he states, “We are happy to launch Studio RBFWG at TARC Maceo and are confident it will play a big role in improving the health and well being of the residents. The initial response has been amazing, and we look forward to providing our science based nutrition and workout programmes to more members,” said elite coach Rishi Bhel, who caters to an extensive clientele not just in India but also internationally.

Studio RBFWG at TARC Maceo has been set up on a consulting model, where RBFWG will take care of various aspects of the gym operations. It is looking to adopt a similar model to expand to more cities by assisting people looking to set up gyms.



RBFWG takes care of the gym set-up strategy and provides certified trainers to manage the gym. As a concept RBFWG provides recommendations for the gym equipment set up, facilitates meetings between gym equipment manufacturers and gym owners. Provides equipment blueprint layout map with architectural team, syncs customer target market to gym set up strategy, takes GTM level strategy decisions and conducts many more such activities towards a successful gym launch.

Quote - “We will also provide customer touch points such as onsite workshops related to nutrition and fitness, new trends, etc., to ensure value proposition,” said Rishi Bhel, who will take part in meetings and onsite sessions on a regular basis and ensure a personal touch.

Rishi Bhel has a proven track record for helping numerous clients worldwide achieve breathtaking physical transformations including his mothers transformation journey. He trains industrialists like Mr Pankaj Munjal, Hero Honda, Chairman and managing director of Hero Cycles Limited. He holds Post Graduation in Clinical Nutrition from Amity University and is a Certified Transformation Specialist and Personal Trainer from the International Sports Sciences Association, a Certified Sports Nutritionist from the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences, and a Clinical Dietitian.

Rishi Bhel’s initiative to lauch gyms with RBFWG should shed further light on how to manage customer success activities. All his initiatives are tailored made to one goal i.e. to make his customer’s happy and healthy.