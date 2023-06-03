Royal Orchid Hotels Gurugram Promises A Good Time With Mouth-Watering Food

Hotel Review: Located in the corporate capital of Haryana, Royal Orchid - by Regenta could be your next go-to destination in case you are willing to have a premium stay during your vacation or business trip. The property with spacious suites, a restaurant cum bar, and an amazing swimming pool on the terrace ought to give you a heavenly experience.

Rooms and the decor

The rooms are simple but classy - just what you expect from a hotel of this stature. There is a Fitness Centre that too, an extravagant one and Free Parking. The Decor of this premium 5-star hotel is classy and minimal and the interior is just amazing.

Food - You'll Love It

The dine-in 'Pinxx' at Royal Orchid Hotel is indeed an amazing one. They have a great team of Chefs, preparing all sorts of cuisines for you. Even if you order anything during the buffet - they'll make it for you and serve it with love. Their Ala-carte and buffet are a must-try!

Amazing pool on the terrace

You'll definitely have the time of your life at this amazing rooftop pool. The pool gives you a calm experience with a food court near it. Dip, take a swim, come out, and have a sip of amazing cocktails, and mocktails here.

Banquet Halls

The hotel also has a number of banquet halls to host family functions and small corporate gatherings.

Talking about his views on the hospitality business post-Covid, the General Manager Sumit Ghosh said, "Post COVID the hospitality Industry is reviving very fast. We at Regenta Suites Gurugram are all set to welcome the new business trend. The approach towards guests has changed. We are more focused on detailing and doing micro analysis on guests' needs and want to make their stay a memorable one. With the sudden boost in the competition, we are vigilant on two major factors: Innovation and creativity."

About Royal Orchid and Regenta Hotels

Regenta Suites Gurugram is centrally located in the heart of Gurugram's new IT and ancillary district, Sohna Road. Our great location offers easy accessibility to the business district and City center. The hotel features 67 thoughtfully designed comfortable Suite rooms with modern decor that offer everything one needs for a great stay it is a mixed-up complex of a shopping mall restaurants entertainment and wellness facilities which makes it a perfect lifestyle destination for business visitors people on vacation and inveterate shoppers. The hotel has one of the largest Roof Top Swimming pools which can cater to up to 250 people gatherings. The 24-hour Restaurant 'PINXX' is a Multi-Cuisine Restaurant. It is attached to the open green Alfresco.