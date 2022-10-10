NewsFood feature
FESTIVE RECIPES 2022

Sabudana Waffles are a MUST-have this festive season, recipe inside!

Try out this Sabudana Waffle recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal this festive season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Sabudana waffles are crunchy and tasty. Try this delicious recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal which will delight your taste buds like never before.

Sabudana Waffles Recipe

  • Soaking time: 4 hours
  • Preparation time: 20 minutes
  • Cooking time: 10 minutes
  • Makes: 4 medium size waffles.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup sago (sabudana)

1 potato (boiled and peeled)

¼ cup peanut roasted and crushed

½ tsp ginger green chilli paste

1 tsp chopped kothmir

Salt to taste

½ tsp lemon juice

METHOD

Soak ½ cup of sabudana in just enough water for 4 hours. Remove the water.
Mix all the ingredients together.
Use a vegetable masher and mix well.

How to proceed

  1. Heat a waffle iron.
  2. When ready apply oil on both sides of the iron.
  3. Place the sabudna batter in the iron and leave it on cook mode for 4 to 5 minutes.
  4. When the waffle is ready and crisp remove from the iron.
  5. Serve hot.

