Sabudana Waffles are a MUST-have this festive season, recipe inside!
Try out this Sabudana Waffle recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal this festive season.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Sabudana waffles are crunchy and tasty. Try this delicious recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal which will delight your taste buds like never before.
Sabudana Waffles Recipe
- Soaking time: 4 hours
- Preparation time: 20 minutes
- Cooking time: 10 minutes
- Makes: 4 medium size waffles.
INGREDIENTS
½ cup sago (sabudana)
1 potato (boiled and peeled)
¼ cup peanut roasted and crushed
½ tsp ginger green chilli paste
1 tsp chopped kothmir
Salt to taste
½ tsp lemon juice
METHOD
Soak ½ cup of sabudana in just enough water for 4 hours. Remove the water.
Mix all the ingredients together.
Use a vegetable masher and mix well.
How to proceed
- Heat a waffle iron.
- When ready apply oil on both sides of the iron.
- Place the sabudna batter in the iron and leave it on cook mode for 4 to 5 minutes.
- When the waffle is ready and crisp remove from the iron.
- Serve hot.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion