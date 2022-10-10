Sabudana Waffles are a MUST-have this festive season, recipe inside!

New Delhi: Sabudana waffles are crunchy and tasty. Try this delicious recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal which will delight your taste buds like never before.

Sabudana Waffles Recipe

Soaking time: 4 hours

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 medium size waffles.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup sago (sabudana)

1 potato (boiled and peeled)

¼ cup peanut roasted and crushed

½ tsp ginger green chilli paste

1 tsp chopped kothmir

Salt to taste

½ tsp lemon juice

METHOD

Soak ½ cup of sabudana in just enough water for 4 hours. Remove the water.

Mix all the ingredients together.

Use a vegetable masher and mix well.

How to proceed