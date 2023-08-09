Sakshi Saigal Of 'Stranger & Sons' Talks About It's Unique Taste Profile

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, Sakshi Saigal, Co-founder - Stranger & Sons opens up on the inspiration and struggles behind the brand.

1. What inspired you to create Stranger & Sons gin?

Third Eye Distillery, the parent company of Stranger & Sons, was founded by Me (Sakshi Saigal), Rahul Mehra and Vidur Gupta in 2018. As early innovators in the Indian gin landscape, we wanted to reinvent the perception of the Indian spirits industry while at the same time encouraging consumers towards exploring spirits through more creative, experimental choices. In the past, India had been commonly associated with a market that had preference for darker spirits over other varieties. Furthermore, there was a general perception that locally produced spirits did not match up to imported products in terms of quality. This is what led us to launch the 1rst Indian contemporary style gin in the premium space, our Ragship brand, Stranger & Sons.



2. What Ravor notes can consumers expect from Stranger & Sons Gin and how does it distinguish itself from other gin brands?

Stranger & Sons is a contemporary-style Gin produced using a blend of warm spices, including black pepper, mace, nutmeg, and coriander, that are rounded oI by an emphatic freshness of citrus. The citrus peel mix consists of Indian Bergamot, Nimbu (Indian Limes), Nagpur Oranges, and Gondhoraj. The robust blend of these warm spices and citrus botanicals make Stranger & Sons a three dimensional spirit which is a 1tting representation of a bold and layered India with each ingredient representing diIerent parts of the country and integral to local cuisine. We chose Goa as the location for their distillery due to its lush expanse of spice farms.

3. Given its unique taste profile, what occasions or settings do you think Stranger & Sons Gin is best suited for?

Stranger & Sons Gin serves as an exceptional cornerstone for elevating any cocktail, and its remarkable versatility allows it to be sipped in any setting, whether it's a delightful midday brunch or an intimate dinner 1lled with delectable food and expertly crafted cocktails, our spirit seamlessly complements any all-day drinking occasion. Stranger & Sons gin embodies a unique duality, making it suitable for both day and night. As you gaze upon our bottle, you'll notice the Sun and Moon limericks in gold, encircling with the phrase, "the dawn will always



follow the dusk will..." encapsulating the essence of Dusk & Dawn, symbolizing the inherent duality of our spirit—an all-encompassing for every season.

4. Stranger & Sons gin is a favorite amongst most industry professionals; How do you think it contributes to the cocktail business?

We spearheaded the movement of putting Indian spirits on the global map by creating a quality premium gin for a local and international audience. Stranger & Sons was created with a vision of disrupting the spirits landscape in India along with the overarching idea of elevating cocktail culture and embracing unconventionality. Our gin makes for an exceptional foundation for cocktails - refreshing and crisp during the day and bold and nuanced once dusk descends, inspiring signature cocktails - the Gimlet and the Gibson.

Our spirit and its cocktail program's unconventional approach paves the way for a mixologist's creativity and experimentation. Making for an exceptional foundation for cocktails, Stranger & Sons gin transcends the boundaries of traditional mixology, empowering bartenders to craft extraordinary cocktails, thus making our gin a popularly sought after choice amongst many industry professionals. With an innovative blend of robust Ravors our spirit aims to elevate a consumer's cocktail experience.

5. Quote from Sakshi Saigal, Co-Founder - Stranger & Sons gin.

“Stranger & Sons is, as we call it ‘The spirit of India in a spirit from India’. Our contemporary style, inherently Indian gin represents the spirit of India, using inherently Indian botanicals to capture the essence of the sub-continent in every bottle. Our gin celebrates a contemporary India and its strange peculiarities, a country that is both rooted as well as progressive. Our country is so complex and intriguing where there's always something new to uncover and where nothing is as it seems, thus demanding you look again, which is what inspires our gin. The brand celebrates India's diverse, nuanced, and eccentric culture, drawing inspiration from the country's agricultural wealth.

Stranger & Sons gin is an ode to India’s entrepreneurial spirit and its strange traditions.”