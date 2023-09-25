Savor The Perfect Blend Of Exotic Recipe: A Must Try Dish For This Festive Season
Experience the melding of lime's zesty tang, cilantro's aromatic charm, and succulent prawns in these skewers. A perfect blend of flavors, offering a delightful and versatile culinary experience.
Trending Photos
A delightful fusion of flavors in Cilantro, Lime, and Prawns Skewers makes up for a culinary masterpiece is a dish that brings together the vibrant zest of lime, the refreshing aroma of cilantro, and succulent prawns, all elegantly threaded onto skewers for a gastronomic journey that will leave your taste buds craving more.
Indulge in the gastronomic delight of Cilantro, Lime, and Prawns Skewers—a symphony of flavors that dances on your palate. Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply treating yourself, this dish promises a burst of freshness and a fusion of tastes that will leave you craving more. Chef Manoj Pandey, Partner Chef, The Piano Man shares the perfect recipe for this euro-asian delicious dish.
Ingredients
- 16 large raw prawns, peeled and deveined
- vegetable oil for grilling
Marinade:
- 1 long red chilli, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (cilantro)
- 2 tbsp finely sliced mint
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 2 tsp fish sauce
- ¼ tsp sweet paprika
- zest and juice of 1 lime
Mango salsa:
- 1 large mango, peeled and cut into small dice
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (cilantro)
- 2 tbsp finely sliced mint
- ½ small cucumber, cut into small dice
- 4 tbsp Tamarind Vinaigrette
- 1 tbsp chopped roasted peanuts
Steps
- For the marinade, combine all the ingredients. Spoon half the marinade over the prawns and reserve the other half of the marinade (you’ll use this second half to coat the prawns after they’re cooked). You can leave the prawns to marinate for only 10 minutes or overnight if you have the time.
- Thread the prawns onto skewers (optional).
- Heat a barbecue grill plate or large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Brush with oil. Grill the prawns for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through. Transfer the prawns to a tray or shallow dish containing the reserved marinade. Toss to coat.
- Just before serving, gently toss together all the ingredients for the mango salsa.
- Serve the prawns with the mango salsa.
Live Tv