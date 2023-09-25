Savor The Perfect Blend Of Exotic Recipe: A Must Try Dish For This Festive Season

A delightful fusion of flavors in Cilantro, Lime, and Prawns Skewers makes up for a culinary masterpiece is a dish that brings together the vibrant zest of lime, the refreshing aroma of cilantro, and succulent prawns, all elegantly threaded onto skewers for a gastronomic journey that will leave your taste buds craving more.

Indulge in the gastronomic delight of Cilantro, Lime, and Prawns Skewers—a symphony of flavors that dances on your palate. Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply treating yourself, this dish promises a burst of freshness and a fusion of tastes that will leave you craving more. Chef Manoj Pandey, Partner Chef, The Piano Man shares the perfect recipe for this euro-asian delicious dish.

Ingredients

16 large raw prawns, peeled and deveined

vegetable oil for grilling

Marinade:

1 long red chilli, finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (cilantro)

2 tbsp finely sliced mint

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 tsp fish sauce

¼ tsp sweet paprika

zest and juice of 1 lime

Mango salsa:

1 large mango, peeled and cut into small dice

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (cilantro)

2 tbsp finely sliced mint

½ small cucumber, cut into small dice

4 tbsp Tamarind Vinaigrette

1 tbsp chopped roasted peanuts

Steps