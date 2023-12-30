Scooping Into 2024: Flavorful Countdown With Your Favorite Ice Creams

Get ready to scoop into 2024 with a delectable countdown that promises to indulge your sweet tooth like never before. In our latest exploration, we're diving into the world of delightful ice creams, each scoop a flavorful delight. From classic favorites to innovative creations, join us on a journey through the coolest way to ring in the New Year. Whether you're a fan of rich chocolates, fruity sorbets, or exotic blends, this countdown will not only satisfy your cravings but also add a sweet touch to the year-end festivities.

It’s the season to indulge, explore and get your fill of the best desserts in town! Explore the range of very merry creations by Baskin Robbins India. These are sure to be the highlight of your celebration and find a permanent spot in your heart! P.S. Don’t miss out on the delicious ice cream cakes this New Year!

Chocolate Truffle Celebration Ice Cream Cake

Ice cream? Cake? Why choose one when you can get both! Taste the best of both worlds with the most decadent ice cream cake: Bavarian chocolate ice cream between two gooey layers of chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate swirls and cigars!

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Roll Cake

This ice cream roll cake is sure to be the talk of your New Year party! A vanilla sponge wrapped around scrumptious Lotus Biscoff ice cream topped with perfect golden caramel sauce and Lotus Biscoff crumbs! Just Divine. Easiest way to win your guests over.

Carrot Halwa Sundae

With celebration all around, here is the perfect addition to the year-end festivities! Carrot Halwa Sundae, the legendary mithai elevated! The most decadent, nutty, halwa topped with a scoop of classic vanilla and condensed cream- Trust us, it doesn’t get better than this!

Snickers Sundae

Calling all snickers fans! This Snicker Sundae is the perfect party cup with indulgence in every bite! The irresistible snickers caramel ice cream dripping with delectable caramel and chocolate sauce, loaded with Snickers chocolate chunks, and crowned with a swirl of whipped cream. It is Snickers indulgence at its finest.

Sizzling Brownie Sundae

Turn the sizzle up this New year! Decadent, gooey, sizzling divinity. Warm gooey brownie, cool ice cream and hot chocolate sauce cascading is ultimate joy! The parlour exclusive sizzling brownie sundae is available in two variants; Classic Vanilla and Mississippi Mud- both make the perfect Sizzling indulgence

Californian Pistachio Ice Cream

The comfort of a classic flavour is sometimes greater than any other indulgence! It’s the perfect addition to embrace the winter season. The nutty goodness of California pistachio with a touch of caramel gives you the perfect Pistachio experience. We bet you haven’t tried a better pistachio ice cream ever!