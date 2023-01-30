Snack That Will Make you Full With Health, Taste and Varieties- Wai Wai, Noodles For Every Day Every Mood!

New Delhi: All of us foodies love noodles. Be it trying different variations of Maggi or eating Wai Wai noodles, all of us can never get enough instant noodles. Wai Wai, the flagship brand of CG Foods, the FMCG arm of Nepal-based multi-billion conglomerate CG Corp Global.

Wai Wai is one of the most loved and adored brands of noodles. It can be eaten cooked, uncooked, fusion and whatnot. It has a flavour for all your moods no matter what. Be it the cuppa noodles or the instant one, who can have whichever whenever without worrying much as they are healthy, tasty and very affordable.

What puts this premium range of instant noodles apart is it is curated with famed local chilli flavours. The range of spicy noodles contains top chillies from Northeast India, including Dalle Khursani & Bhut Jolokia and is available in both Veg & Non-Veg versions. This brand-new range is distinct by its premiums of noodles in taste, texture and touch besides the quality and price point.

Wai Wai offers a range of brown noodles that fall under the Instant Ready to Eat category where one can open the pack and have noodles directly without cooking them. The vast product portfolio ranges from - Multigrain, Spicy, Hakka, Sauces, Pasta, and Bhujiya along with Spicy Korean-style hot noodles inspired by rapidly growing Korean Culture.

Wai Wai differentiates itself by customizing noodles to people’s tastes and preferences and also nutritional requirements. Wai Wai is a leading FMCG player in the North-Eastern states of India and continuously evolving its product range to offer every customer its choice—right from fish-flavored noodles to Jain noodles. CG Foods has business investments and manufacturing plants in Serbia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and has plans to enter Egypt, Africa, the Middle East, and America. Coupled with manufacturing plants based out of Nepal and India the multinational brand boasts around 3% of the global market share in the noodle segment and aims to become a leader in the segment.

Mr. Varun Chaudhary is the Managing Director of CG Foods. He is the youngest member of the renowned Chaudhary family, whose presence is spread over 24 countries on five continents.