Sunday Funday: 2 Easy Mocktail Recipes For A Flavorful Lazy Weekend Brunch

In the heart of every gloomy day lies the potential for a burst of flavour and a splash of vibrancy. What better way to brighten up your moments than by indulging in the art of crafting refreshing mocktails at home? Unleash your creativity and let the symphony of colours and flavours dance on your palate. Elevate your spirits and turn even the dullest day into a celebration of taste and joy. Cheers to creating and savouring the magic in a glass!

The beauty of crafting mocktails at home lies in the freedom to experiment. Mix and match flavours, play with garnishes, and let your taste buds be the guide. Here are 2 cheerful mocktails you can try for your next girls/boys day in by Chef Deniz Katranco, World Cut Steak House, Habtoor Palace, Dubai:

FRESH GINGER ALE

Ingredients:

60 ML Fresh Ginger Syrup

30 ML Sugar Syrup

10 ML Lemon juice

1 CAN Soda

Preparation:

- Add homemade fresh ginger syrup to a Hi-ball glass.

- Top up with soda and sugar syrup respectively and stir properly.

- Garnish with lime wedge.

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

Ingredients:

30 ML Cucumber Syrup

3 PIECES Cucumber Slice

15 ML Lemon Juice

1 CAN Soda

Mint Leaves

Preparation:

- Add fresh cucumber syrup to a hi-ball glass.

- Top up with soda and sugar syrup respectively and stir properly.

- Garnish with lime wedge and cucumber slices.