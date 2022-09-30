This Navratri, get the Queen-like treatment with bona-fied food at 'The Claridges'

New Delhi: Pickwick and Dhaba at 'The Claridges' have curated an authentic fast-friendly meal to amp up the joy of this festive season of Navratri. The menu is meticulously designed considering the various fasting preference of the guests.

The wholesome authentic Navratri thali by the iconic 'Dhaba' features Aloo Sabudana Vada, Lauki Mawa Curry, Kaju aur Chironji ki Dal, Methi aur Gud ka Sitaphal, Palak Paneer Roll Curry, Samak ke Chawal ki Tehri, Kuttu ka Dahi Bhalla with Rajgira ki Puri and Methi Lassi. This perfectly balanced thali has got you covered on all your sweet cravings too offering the delicious Petha Halwa filled with scrumptious nuts.

The taste is so good that you get addicted to it. You definitely will lose count and ask for more and more. Also, the mocktails add an amazing refreshment with the authentic thali. This place surely promises a king/ queen-like treatment for all the people who are fasting for the whole day. The interior is so wholesome, it makes you feel comforted. The staff, chefs, managers are so humble and supportive that you feel at home and that is exactly the kind of pampering one desires when fasting.

Who says Navratri thali has to only be desi, here we have a great surprise to fulfill all your western cravings this fasting season.

To elevate the tastebuds and fasting experience, 'Pickwick' has introduced a Navratra Bento box feast which is a perfect mix of oriental offerings in a bento box. The menu offers Asian Herb Broth, Pomelo Salad, Crisp Lotus Stem, Vegetable Pocket, Exotic Stir Fry Asian Greens and Chili Basil Samak Fried Rice with Yuzu Baked Yogurt.

The Claridges hits the right spots with delicious yet nutritious fasting meals and indulgent desserts from its legendary restaurants i.e. Pickwick and Dhaba.