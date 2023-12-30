Top Family-Friendly Spots In Delhi NCR To Ring In New Year!

As the old year makes its graceful exit and the dawn of a brand-new chapter beckons, Delhi NCR transforms into a canvas of celebrations, lights, and unforgettable moments. For families seeking to usher in the New Year with joyous vibes and cherished memories, this bustling region offers a plethora of enchanting spots. From lively festivities to serene getaways, here's a curated list of the most family-friendly destinations in Delhi NCR that promise a sparkling start to your year ahead!

1. Mie.Roboluscious

Step into the future of dining at Mie.Roboluscious, Delhi NCR's crown jewel and India's pioneering talking robot restaurant. Led by the enchanting robo-sisters, Mishu and Mishi, alongside the mischievous Micko, this venue blends technology with taste seamlessly. This New Year, savor their culinary marvel: "Mishu ke Dil se," a fusion of creamy ice cream, and fragrant dry fruits, all wrapped in a crispy shell. For mocktail lovers, a special treat awaits a buy-one-get-one-free offer! Share your experience on Instagram, tag @Mie.Roboluscious, and enjoy an extra 10% off. Celebrate the New Year in style, where each bite and sip is a symphony of innovation and flavor.

2. The Salt Cafe

Enjoy a more spectacular New Year's Eve celebration at The Salt Cafe, Noida's most opulent rooftop eatery. Savour luxury while taking in a broad perspective of the metropolitan skyline. With its elegant atmosphere, The Salt Cafe is the perfect place to celebrate New Year's Eve with your loved ones.

3. Level 21

Experience the allure of Level 21, dubbed the most magnificent rooftop cafe restaurant, on New Year's Eve. This charming location offers delicious food in an intriguing setting. Level 21's elevated vantage point makes for an exquisite background for your family's festivities. Enjoy the splendour of the starry sky and the glistening city lights as you make treasured moments with your loved ones.

4. Mystery of Food

Take a culinary voyage at Mystery of Food on New Year's Eve. A variety of flavours are promised at this family-friendly restaurant to entice your palate. For families hoping to celebrate the spirit of the New Year together, Mystery of Food offers a lovely experience with a varied menu that suits a range of palates.

5. Bella Rossa

Enter Bella Rossa's welcoming atmosphere and ring in the new year with a hint of class and warmth. This family-friendly restaurant has a warm ambience and a menu with lots of delicious options. Spend a laid-back evening with your loved ones as you celebrate the start of the new year, indulging in delectable cuisine and making priceless memories.

6. Seven Seas Hotel

As the year draws to a close, Seven Seas Hotel, a prolific establishment in Rohini, Delhi; renowned for its unparalleled luxury and exceptional service, is set to host an unforgettable New Year's Eve Dinner Event. The lavish affair promises an indulgent feast featuring a gourmet menu crafted by our world-class chefs, showcasing the finest ingredients to tantalize the taste buds. The festivities will be inclusive of live Sufi and Bollywood music performed by the talented Prayaag, ensuring a lively atmosphere where guests can dance the night away in celebration.