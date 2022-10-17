Try making Banana and Peanut Butter smoothie; recipe inside

New Delhi: “Smoothies are a superb on-the-go snack. Any time’s the right time for this delicious smoothie. This thick, creamy, naturally-sweetened smoothie is guaranteed to brighten your guest's mood this Diwali. All you need to do is toss the ingredients into a blender and give them a whirl” says Sharad Jain, Co-founder of Nutrabay.

Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie recipe curated by Ms. Jasmine Bharucha who is the founder of Katharos Foods.

Ingredients

Bananas

Peanut Butter

Greek Yogurt

Honey (optional)

Ice cubes

Method