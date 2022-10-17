Try making Banana and Peanut Butter smoothie; recipe inside
Try out making this banana and peanut butter smoothie recipe curated by Ms. Jasmine Bharucha who is the founder of Katharos Foods.
New Delhi: “Smoothies are a superb on-the-go snack. Any time’s the right time for this delicious smoothie. This thick, creamy, naturally-sweetened smoothie is guaranteed to brighten your guest's mood this Diwali. All you need to do is toss the ingredients into a blender and give them a whirl” says Sharad Jain, Co-founder of Nutrabay.
Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie recipe curated by Ms. Jasmine Bharucha who is the founder of Katharos Foods.
Ingredients
- Bananas
- Peanut Butter
- Greek Yogurt
- Honey (optional)
- Ice cubes
Method
- All you have to do is toss all the ingredients into a mixer and blend it well until the required consistency is achieved.
- Once you achieve the required consistency, pour it into a glass and garnish it with honey for sweetness and peanuts from the top for decoration.
