Try making Nevri at your homes this festive season

New Delhi: The festive season is not over yet. While Diwali celebrations are over, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan pooja celebrations are still to be observed. For the celebrations, you might be looking for various recipes to try at your home and serve your guests as well. However, fret not. We have got you covered. Today, we have bought you the recipe of Nevri which is a popular sweet dish from Goa, prepared specially during Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali. It's also popularly know as karanji.

Nevri recipe curated by Narasinh Kamat, Executive Chef at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji:

Ingredients

For outer pastry of Nevri

1 cup whole wheat flour

1.5 tablespoons ghee or oil

¼ to ⅓ cup water or add as required

1/4 teaspoon salt

For Nevri stuffing

1 tablespoon ghee or oil

1 cup freshly grated coconut

½ cup + 2 tablespoon grated jaggery

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

7 to 8 cashews, chopped finely

19 to 20 golden raisins (or 1 tablespoon of golden raisins), chopped finely

Method

For the outer pastry of Nevri

Mix 1 cup of whole wheat flour with 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Keep aside. Heat 1.5 tablespoons ghee/oil in a small pan or tadka pan. Add the hot ghee/oil to the flour salt mixture. Just allow the ghee/oil to cool if using your fingers, else you might burn them. Rub the melted ghee in the flour, with your fingers. The flour should have a bread crumb like texture. Then add 1/4 cup water and begin to knead the dough. Add more water if required while kneading the dough. Knead to a smooth dough. The dough should be neither too soft nor too thick. Wrap the dough with a damp muslin or cotton cloth and allow to rest for 10 to 12 minutes.

Making stuffing for Nevri recipe

In a pan, melt 1 tablespoon ghee. Add 1 cup of fresh grated coconut. Stir and saute the coconut for 2 minutes on low heat. Add the chopped cashews and raisins. Now add 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoon of grated jaggery. Stir well and saute the mixture for 2 to 3 minutes on low flame. Don’t saute the jaggery for a long time, just mix well. Switch off the gas and sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder. Transfer the mixture to a plate. Allow the mixture to come to room temperature.

Assembling and making Nevri

Uncover the dough. Knead the dough again. Then roll and form into a log. Cut the log in equal slices. Roll each dough piece between the palms of your hands and then gently flatten into a round or oval shape. Just ensure the balls have no cracks in them. I got 7 balls from the dough. Dust some flour over it. Roll the dough round in 4 to 5 inches diameter circle. Similarly roll all the dough balls into thin circle of almost same size and thickness. Brush some water towards the edges of the nevris. Place 1 tablespoon or 2 to 3 teaspoons of the stuffing in the center or on one side of the circle, keeping the edges empty. Make sure you don't over stuff as then it becomes difficult to shape the nevris. They may also break while frying. Fold from one side. Seal the edges properly. Now with your fingertips, start pinching and pleating the pressed edges. Keep on pleating till you come to the end. Seal the end carefully with a pleat. Just ensure the edges are sealed properly else they might break while frying. Make all nevris this way. Keep the prepared nevris covered with a moist kitchen towel, so that they dough does not dry out.

Frying Nevri