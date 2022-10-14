Try making hot garlic mushroom bao; recipe inside

New Delhi: Mushrooms are basically fungi which are categorized as a vegetable. Mushroom is nutritious as it does not possess calories and is also fat free. Needless to mention, it is also used for medicinal purposes. Keeping the health benefits aside, Mushroom recipes are delicious as well. People love the veggie and are fond of the recipes prepared using it.

Here is the recipe for Hot Garlic Mushroom Bao curated by Syamal Raju Annamneedi who is a Chef at Ironhill India.

Preparation Time: 15 min

Ingredients:

Mushroom – 100Gr

Oil – 10 Ml

Garlic – 5Gr

Chilli Paste – 5 Gr

Sriracha sauce – 5 Gr

Tomato Ketchup – 3Gr

Vinegar – 2 Ml

Aromatic Powder – 2 Gr

White Pepper HITE PEPPER – 2Gr

Salt – 4 Gr

Sugar – 2 Gr

Spring Onion – 4Gr

3 Types of Bell Pepper – 5Gr

Onion – 20 Gr

Veg Pickle – 10Gr

Bao’s - 4 Nos

Method: