Try making hot garlic mushroom bao; recipe inside

Try out this delicious recipe curated by Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi which is a delight for festivities as well.

Oct 14, 2022

New Delhi: Mushrooms are basically fungi which are categorized as a vegetable.  Mushroom is nutritious as it does not possess calories and is also fat free. Needless to mention, it is also used for medicinal purposes. Keeping the health benefits aside, Mushroom recipes are delicious as well. People love the veggie and are fond of the recipes prepared using it.

Here is the recipe for Hot Garlic Mushroom Bao curated by Syamal Raju Annamneedi who is a Chef at Ironhill India.

Preparation Time: 15 min      

Ingredients:

Mushroom – 100Gr

Oil – 10 Ml

Garlic – 5Gr

Chilli Paste – 5 Gr

Sriracha sauce – 5 Gr

Tomato Ketchup – 3Gr

Vinegar – 2 Ml

Aromatic Powder – 2 Gr

White Pepper HITE PEPPER – 2Gr

Salt – 4 Gr

Sugar – 2 Gr

Spring Onion – 4Gr

3 Types of Bell Pepper – 5Gr

Onion – 20 Gr

Veg Pickle – 10Gr

Bao’s - 4 Nos

Method:

  • Take Mushroom cut into equal pieces. Make batter corn flour and Maida, salt and pepper.
  • Take fry pan Drop oil and Garlic Chop, Onion, Green Chilies, Bell pepper chilli paste, Sriracha sauce, soya sous, aromatic powder, pepper, salt, Spring Onion.
  • Take Bao s fill Chilli Garlic Mushroom stuff and spring onion and ice berg lettuce and coriander.

