Try making hot garlic mushroom bao; recipe inside
Try out this delicious recipe curated by Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi which is a delight for festivities as well.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Mushrooms are basically fungi which are categorized as a vegetable. Mushroom is nutritious as it does not possess calories and is also fat free. Needless to mention, it is also used for medicinal purposes. Keeping the health benefits aside, Mushroom recipes are delicious as well. People love the veggie and are fond of the recipes prepared using it.
Here is the recipe for Hot Garlic Mushroom Bao curated by Syamal Raju Annamneedi who is a Chef at Ironhill India.
Preparation Time: 15 min
Ingredients:
Mushroom – 100Gr
Oil – 10 Ml
Garlic – 5Gr
Chilli Paste – 5 Gr
Sriracha sauce – 5 Gr
Tomato Ketchup – 3Gr
Vinegar – 2 Ml
Aromatic Powder – 2 Gr
White Pepper HITE PEPPER – 2Gr
Salt – 4 Gr
Sugar – 2 Gr
Spring Onion – 4Gr
3 Types of Bell Pepper – 5Gr
Onion – 20 Gr
Veg Pickle – 10Gr
Bao’s - 4 Nos
Method:
- Take Mushroom cut into equal pieces. Make batter corn flour and Maida, salt and pepper.
- Take fry pan Drop oil and Garlic Chop, Onion, Green Chilies, Bell pepper chilli paste, Sriracha sauce, soya sous, aromatic powder, pepper, salt, Spring Onion.
- Take Bao s fill Chilli Garlic Mushroom stuff and spring onion and ice berg lettuce and coriander.
Live Tv
More Stories