Try this DELICIOUS caramelised figs with walnut candy salad recipe this Diwali

New Delhi: No festival celebrations are complete without the food and amazing recipe ideas to try with your loved ones at home. While you may run out of ideas about what to cook this Diwali, we are not going to leave you and have plenty of options for you to relish while enjoying the celebrations.

Recipe for Caramelised Figs with Walnut Candy Salad

Preparation Time: 15mins

Ingredients:

Cherry Tomatoes -6

Rocket & Iceberg Lettuce -60gms

Balsamic Dressing -20ml

Caramelised figs -6

Walnut Candy -25gms

Parmesan Cheese -10gms

Sugar -1gm

Method:

In the non-stick pan put sugar and fresh figs, each cut into 4 pieces.

To prepare walnut candy heat the frying pan on medium flame, add water, sugar, and walnuts. Stir constantly for 3mins or until walnuts are roasted and well coated with the sugar mixture.

In a large bowl mix rocket and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, caramelized figs, walnut candy, and parmesan cheese. Toss it well.





(Recipe curated by Chef Syamal Raju Annamneed who works at Ironhill India)