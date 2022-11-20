Turban Tales, Delhi is the perfect place for your next family dinner, authentic menu with finger-licking taste!

topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Deli: Punjabi food is everyone's favourite as one gets the best of variety and taste in it. One of the best chains of North Indian food in India is 'Turban Tales.' They literally serve the best Punjabi as well as other North Indian cuisines one can get. They have a huge chain of restaurants all over India and it is the perfect place for all your family dinners.

Turban Tales is a North Indian restaurant. Of course, there’s an expansive drinks menu. It aims to attract the crowd with its interestingly conceptualised cocktails. Also, their food is mouth-watering. They have a perfect balance of taste and is suitable for all age groups. Turban Tales is a place where from kids to oldies, everyone will definitely have a good time. 

The best part about the place is it is not too hard on your pocket. The menu is affordable and yum! What more does one want...

Visit 'Turban Tales' today for an authentic and amazing experience.

Where- Turban Tales

At- Shindi Colony, Naraina Vihar, Naraina

Cost for two- Rs. 1,500 approx

