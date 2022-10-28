Vegas Mall starts the three-day Halloween food and music festival TODAY! Read on

New Delhi: Delhi’s favourite entertainment hotspot, Vegas, kickstarts Halloween Food and Music Festival, today, with a bang. The event is set to take place over the course of three days on the 28th, 29th, and 30th of October. As 2022 is nearing a close in two months, Vegas has come back with a zany customary Halloween celebration with loads of entertainment, games, and fun in store for visitors.

Themed according to the Halloween decor, various activations like Halloween Costume, Makeup and Dark Room, which are considered trademarks of a Halloween party, will be part of the Festival.

To give visitors a sense of playful gratification, Game Stalls like Save the Ball, Ball in the bucket, Tambola and 9 Square Game will be set up. The Festival includes over 15 international cuisines by ITC. Delectable and mouth-watering snacks for gourmets such as Napolitana Piz; Home Made Pasta, Biryani, Meals – in – bowl Desi, Meals in Bowl – Oriental, Meals in Bowl – South Indian, Chai Wala from ITC Café, and Bakers Den.

Celebrity Chef Gaurav Kumar Thakur will be gracing the celebration for ‘Live Chef Cooking’ segment on all days. He will be presenting many of his favourite dishes on Halloween and also giving simple yet earnest cooking tips to interested people.

The Halloween Food and Music Festival will also have loads of entertainment with Live Artist Performances, a War of DJs, and a Laser Show as special attractions of the event. Designed to churn out an eye-pleasing and soul-hugging experience for all music and dance lovers, Vegas has planned the grand spectacle on a large scale.

Mr. Ravinder Choudhary, Assistant Vice President, Vegas, said, “Vegas is known for hosting grand–scale and opulent events with big crowd turnouts. The upcoming festival will have spooky décor, a haunted house, bundles of laughter, food and music for the audience’s engagement. Vegas will once again be abuzz with activities and happy chatter for children dressed in their scary best as we host the Halloween Festival”