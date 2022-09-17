Want to keep your heart healthy? Include these 5 foods in your diet

New Delhi: With the increasing number of deaths due to cardiac arrest, a concern has emerged among the people that heart health is mandatory to take care of. They have realized that it is important to take care of your heart and it should be prioritised over anything. In the past few months, it has been witnessed that the cases of heart disease are on the rise.

Do you also want to take care of your heart and are looking for solutions to prevent health diseases. Try some changes in your diet and start with slight changes in your plate. A healthy diet can prevent health diseases. Wait, what? It is not only about cutting out junk and include fruits. There’s much more to it. Here are my five picks that could be used as the first line of defense against poor heart conditions.

Avocados

Avocados are also known as “the fruit with healthy fats.” A good source of fiber, avocados include about 20 vitamins, minerals and healthy plant compounds. As per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the foods comprising unsaturated fats (avocados) can lessen the risk for cardiovascular disease.

You can have avocado smoothie or also consume it by using it as a topping for soups, salads or sandwiches. There are various ways to eat avocado. Better start eating it today.

Salmon

You must have heard that omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for heart health. Cold-water fish like salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids and trust me, it works wonders when it comes to prevention of inflammation further causing cardiac events like heart attack and stroke.

Omega-3s is considered to be beneficial for people with heart problem. As per a study, a daily 1,000 mg dose of fish oil can reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Thus, you should consume salmon at least thrice a week.

Spinach

Spinach is an excellent source of vitamins A, C and folate. Moreover, it provides your body minerals such as manganese, magnesium, calcium, zinc and iron. Like avocados, it is also a good source of fiber. It also adds a small amount of protein to the diet. All these nutrients in only one vegetable. Isn’t it wonderful, right? Thus, it is great for your heart, eye health and blood pressure.

You can add it into scrambled eggs or can add into a smoothie too. The best way to eat it is with salad or by layering into a sandwich.

Oatmeal

You know which is the best breakfast to start your day with? Well, you guessed it right. It is a big bowl of fiber-rich oatmeal. It not only lowers your risk of heart disease but also helps reducing your LDL (bad) cholesterol.

There are numerous benefits of oatmeal. Thus, opt for rolled or steel-cut oats and start consuming it now.

Lentils

Lentils affects your blood pressure directly. An international study, after research of 25 years, suggested that legume consumption can reduce risk of death from heart disease by 82 percent. Lentils are cholesterol-lowering soluble fiber, excellent source of magnesium and folate and has all the nutrients that play a crucial role in maintaining cardiovascular health. Lentils, high in fiber, are fairly low-calorie food. So, hurry up and add it to your diet on a regular basis.