Weekend House Party Fiesta: 4 Tasty & Flavorful Fusion Recipes To Try This Festive Season
Gear up for an epic weekend fiesta this holiday season! Here is are some exciting recipes that'll spice up your house party with sensational fusion recipes that guarantee a culinary adventure for your taste buds.
Trending Photos
Elevate your house parties with the tantalizing trend of fusion recipes, where culinary creativity knows no bounds. Merge diverse culinary traditions into a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds. These innovative concoctions not only surprise but also delight guests, making your gatherings unforgettable.
Experiment with unique combinations, blending the best of worlds to create mouthwatering masterpieces. From fusion tacos to sushi burritos, the possibilities are endless. Break free from culinary boundaries and embark on a delicious journey that transforms your house parties into a global gastronomic adventure.
Here are some tasty recipes by Haldiram’s Nagpur for a perfect weekend party at home:
Gajak Yoghurt Bowl
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Gajak
- 1cup Yoghurt
- ¼ cup Strawberry diced
- 1tsp Toasted sesame seed
- few Sweeten coconut flakes
- 1tsp Honey( optional)
Method:
- In a bowl add in yoghurt followed by crushed gajak, diced strawberry and coconut flakes.
- Sprinkle toasted sesame seed and drizzle honey.
Bhujiya Tamatar Ki Sabzi
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- ½ tsp garlic, chopped
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp coriander
- ¼ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
- Salt to taste
- ¼ cup Haldiram’s Bhujia + for garnishing
- ½ tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
Method:
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter and add garlic sauté for 2 minutes.
- Add tomatoes and mix well. Add turmeric powder, coriander-cumin powder, chilli powder. Mix well, cover and cook for a few minutes.
- Add salt, mix well and cover and cook for 5-7 minutes.
- Add chopped coriander and Bhujia and mix well.
- Plate it garnishes with Bhujia and serve hot.
Papad Nachos
Ingredients:
- 4-8 Haldiram’s Bikaneri Papad
- Oil for deep frying
- 3 tbsp onion, finely chopped
- ¼ cup tomato, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp pickled jalapeno, finely chopped
- 1 tsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1 avocado
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp red chili flakes
- ½ tbsp lemon juice
- ½ tbsp olive oil
- Sour cream for drizzling
- Spicy barbeque sauce for drizzling
- Mixed micro greens for garnishing
Method:
- Cut Haldiram's Bikaneri Papads into different shapes and deep fry them and keep aside.
- Combine onion, tomato, jalapeno, coriander leaves, salt, red chili flakes and lemon juice in a bowl and mix well. Add avocado.
- Place Haldiram's Bikaneri Papad on the plate and top it with the toppings. Repeat layers.
- Drizzle sour cream and barbeque sauce on top to enhance flavor. Serve.
Motichoor Ladoo Milkshake
Ingredients:
- 3-4 Pieces Haldiram’s Laddu
- 3-4 Cups Milk
- 1 Tbsp Ghee
- 3-4 Green Cardamoms
- 5-6 Black peppercorns
- 1 Tbsp Roughly Chopped Almonds
- 10-12 Cashew nuts
- 1 Tbsp Roughly Chopped Pistachios
- 1 Tbsp Cucumber Seeds
- 1 Tbsp Melon Seeds
- 1 Tbsp Pumpkin Seeds
- 1 Tbsp Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus)
- ½ Tbsp Sugar
- A Large Pinch Nutmeg (Jaiphal) Powder
Method:
- In a heated pan put 1 Tbsp ghee and add 3-4 green cardamoms, 5-6 black peppercorns, 1 Tbsp chopped almonds, 10-12 cashew nuts, 1 Tbsp chopped pistachios, 1 Tbsp sunflower seeds, 1 Tbsp cucumber seeds, 1 Tbsp Melon Seeds, 1 Tbsp Pumpkin Seeds, 1 Tbsp Poppy Seeds (khus khus).
- Simmer in gheer for few minutes and then add 3 to 4 haldiram’s motichoor ladoos. Ensure you break the laddoo before putting it into the mixture. Mix all the ingredients well. Don’t cook the mixture for two long.
- Once done put all ingredients into the mixer. Add 3-4 cups of milk, ½ Tbsp sugar & a large pinch of Nutmeg. Blend all the ingredients well. You can add ice cubes to the mixture if you want to have it cold.
- Pour it out into a tall glass and its ready to drink.
Live Tv