Weekend House Party Fiesta: 4 Tasty & Flavorful Fusion Recipes To Try This Festive Season

Elevate your house parties with the tantalizing trend of fusion recipes, where culinary creativity knows no bounds. Merge diverse culinary traditions into a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds. These innovative concoctions not only surprise but also delight guests, making your gatherings unforgettable.

Experiment with unique combinations, blending the best of worlds to create mouthwatering masterpieces. From fusion tacos to sushi burritos, the possibilities are endless. Break free from culinary boundaries and embark on a delicious journey that transforms your house parties into a global gastronomic adventure.

Here are some tasty recipes by Haldiram’s Nagpur for a perfect weekend party at home:

Gajak Yoghurt Bowl

Ingredients:

¼ cup Gajak

1cup Yoghurt

¼ cup Strawberry diced

1tsp Toasted sesame seed

few Sweeten coconut flakes

1tsp Honey( optional)

Method:

In a bowl add in yoghurt followed by crushed gajak, diced strawberry and coconut flakes.

Sprinkle toasted sesame seed and drizzle honey.

Bhujiya Tamatar Ki Sabzi

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp garlic, chopped

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander

¼ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

Salt to taste

¼ cup Haldiram’s Bhujia + for garnishing

½ tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter and add garlic sauté for 2 minutes.

Add tomatoes and mix well. Add turmeric powder, coriander-cumin powder, chilli powder. Mix well, cover and cook for a few minutes.

Add salt, mix well and cover and cook for 5-7 minutes.

Add chopped coriander and Bhujia and mix well.

Plate it garnishes with Bhujia and serve hot.

Papad Nachos

Ingredients:

4-8 Haldiram’s Bikaneri Papad

Oil for deep frying

3 tbsp onion, finely chopped

¼ cup tomato, finely chopped

1 tbsp pickled jalapeno, finely chopped

1 tsp chopped coriander leaves

1 avocado

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chili flakes

½ tbsp lemon juice

½ tbsp olive oil

Sour cream for drizzling

Spicy barbeque sauce for drizzling

Mixed micro greens for garnishing

Method:

Cut Haldiram's Bikaneri Papads into different shapes and deep fry them and keep aside.

Combine onion, tomato, jalapeno, coriander leaves, salt, red chili flakes and lemon juice in a bowl and mix well. Add avocado.

Place Haldiram's Bikaneri Papad on the plate and top it with the toppings. Repeat layers.

Drizzle sour cream and barbeque sauce on top to enhance flavor. Serve.

Motichoor Ladoo Milkshake

Ingredients:

3-4 Pieces Haldiram’s Laddu

3-4 Cups Milk

1 Tbsp Ghee

3-4 Green Cardamoms

5-6 Black peppercorns

1 Tbsp Roughly Chopped Almonds

10-12 Cashew nuts

1 Tbsp Roughly Chopped Pistachios

1 Tbsp Cucumber Seeds

1 Tbsp Melon Seeds

1 Tbsp Pumpkin Seeds

1 Tbsp Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus)

½ Tbsp Sugar

A Large Pinch Nutmeg (Jaiphal) Powder

Method: