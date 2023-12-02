Winter Party Delight: 3 Tasty Pista-Infused Recipes Perfect For A Family Get Together

One classic winter recipe that benefits from the addition of pistachios is a hearty pistachio-crusted chicken. Another festive option is incorporating pistachios into holiday desserts. From pistachio-studded cookies to creamy pistachio fudge, these treats add a touch of luxury to your winter festivities.

For a savory twist, consider incorporating pistachios into winter salads. Here are some delicious recipes that you can cook at home.

GROUND PISTACHIO NANKHATAI COOKIES

By Chef Martin Yan

INGREDIENTS

- 1-1/2 cup all-purpose flour

- ¼ cup finely ground American pistachios

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp cardamom powder

- ½ cup softened butter

- 3/4 cup sugar

- 2 drops of rose essence

- ¼ cup finely chopped pistachios for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

- Preheat oven to 360 degrees F. Prepare a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

- Combine flour, ground pistachio, baking powder, cardamom and sugar. Stir to mix well. Pour melted butter into flour mixture, you may not need all the butter. Bring the flour together to make a stiff dough.

- Make 20 balls out of the dough. Slightly flatten and press with a fork lightly to make a mark. Top each cookie with some chopped pistachios. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden around the edges. Cool cookies on a wire rack. May be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

PICK ME UP PISTA BOMB

By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

INGREDIENTS

- 1 cup American Pistachios

- ¼ cup brown sugar

- 1 cup rolled oats, toasted

- 1 cup puffed amaranth (rajgira)

- ¼ cup honey

- ¼ tsp cinnamon powder

INSTRUCTIONS

PREPARATION TIME: 15-20 minutes

COOKING TIME: 5-10 minutes

1. Dry roast American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow to cool slightly.

2. Put the roasted pistachios in a food processor jar and process to a coarse mixture.

3. Heat a non-stick pan. Add brown sugar and 2 tbsps water and cook till the sugar melts.

4. Add rolled oats, puffed amaranth, and coarsely processed pistachios. Add honey and cinnamon powder and mix till well combined. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool slightly.

5. Take small portions of the mixture with greased hands and roll each portion into a ball.

6. Serve.

PISTACHIO TRUFFLES

By Chef Deeba Rajpal

INGREDIENTS

- Makes 18 truffles

- 240g white couverture chocolate, melted

- 75g cream, 25% fat, warm

- 150g California pistachios, blanched and peeled

TO COAT

- 200g 55% couverture chocolate, melted

- White chocolate + American pistachio cream to drizzle.

- Alternatively, pistachio powder or finely chopped pistachios to roll in.