World Protein Day: From Breakfast To Dinner, 5 Protein-Rich Recipes By Chef Kunal Kapur To Fuel Your Body

Protein, which is also referred to as the building block of life, plays a crucial role in maintaining and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and supporting overall bodily functions. Incorporating an adequate amount of protein into one's diet is important for overall health and well-being. Whether it's through classic options like chana and eggs or experimenting with versatile ingredients like soft and tasty soya chunks, incorporating protein into our meals seamlessly ensures a nourished body and a satisfied palate.

For a diverse and protein-rich diet, consider incorporating Soya chunks, Chana, and Eggs into your meals. As we celebrate National Protein Day, let's delve into some protein-rich recipes by Chef Kunal Kapur with these ingredients that can fuel your body throughout the day.

Moong Daal Cheela

Ingredients

Moong dal– 1 cup

Cumin – 2 tsp

Turmeric –¾ tsp

Heeng–½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1½ tsp

Salt– to taste

Curry leaves– 1 sprig

Green chilli – 1 no

Ginger ½” piece– 2 nos

Onion, medium – 1 no

Water–⅓ cup (approx)

Oil– to drizzle

For Paneer Stuffing

· Paneer– 200 gms

· Salt– to taste

· Chilli powder–½ tsp

· Roasted Cumin – 1½ tsp

· Coriander, chopped – a handful

· Green chilli, chopped– 1 no

· Kasoorimethi powder–¼ tsp

Method

For moong dal chilla, soak the moong dal overnight or for at least 2 hours. Strain the soaked moong dal, then add cumin, turmeric, heeng, salt, curry leaves, green chilli, ginger, and roughly diced onions. Now, we just have to grind all of these. Add a dash of water while grinding to make it a smooth paste. The batter is ready, you can adjust the consistency by adding water.

For Paneer stuffing, mash paneer with your hands, add salt, chilli powder, roasted cumin, chopped coriander, chopped green chillies, and kasoorimethi powder. Mix this up and our stuffing is ready.

Let’s Make Chilla! Pour a ladleful of the moong dal batter onto a hot pan and spread it gently in a circular motion to form a thin chilla. Drizzle some oil. Cook the chilla on medium-low heat until the bottom side turns golden brown and crisp.

Flip the chilla using a spatula and cook the other side until it is cooked through. Place some stuffing on the chilla and fold it like a taco, or you can even roll it. Remove the chilla from the pan and repeat the process with the remaining batter to make more chillas.

Serve the moong dal chillas hot with chutney, or any preferred accompaniment.

Soya Peas Pulao

Ingredients:

½ cup Soya Chunks, cooked(boiled and squeezed dry)

1 cup Basmati Rice (boiled)

¼ cup Peas, boiled

1 Onion, sliced

1 Tomato, sliced

1 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

1 tsp Red chilli& Turmeric powder

½ tsp Garam masala powder

2 tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

Whole Spices

½ tsp Fennel seeds

1 small stick Cinnamon

1 Bay leaf

2 Cloves

Method:

Add fennel seeds, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf to heated oil and sauté for a second.

Add the onions and sauté till pink.

Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes and cook till the tomatoes are half cooked.

Add saffola soya chunks, peas, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and toss well.

Add boiled rice to the pan and mix gently to combine well.

Add salt, garam masala powder and give it a stir to distribute evenly.

Soya Chunks Peas Pulao is ready.

Serve hot with any raita or gravy of your choice

Kala Chana Chaat

Ingredients

1 cup Kala Chana

¾ tsp Salt

3 cups Water

4 tbsp Oil

1 Bay leaf,

½ tsp Asafoetida

2 nos Black cardamom

7-8 Cloves

8-10Black pepper

1tbsp Chopped Ginger

2chopped Green chillis

2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp Coriander Powder

Salt to taste

¾ tsp Fenugreek powder

½ cup Potatoes (boiled and diced)

½ cup Onion chopped

½ cup Chopped Cucumber

½ cup Chopped Tomato

½ tsp Black salt

1½ tsp Cumin (roasted &crushed)

2tsp Chaat masala

1tbsp Amchur powder

½ tsp Red chilly powder

1Lemon

Handful of Chopped Coriander

Handful of Pomegranate seeds

Method

Soak Kala Chana for 7-8 hours or overnight, then cook in a pressure cooker with salt and water. Remove and set them aside.

Heat oil in a wok, add bay leaf, asafoetida, black cardamom, cloves, pepper, ginger, green chillies and sauté them for a while

Then lower the heat and add chilli powder, turmeric, and coriander powderand add boiled chana with its water, boil it until thickened with coated masala, then sprinkle fenugreek powder, stir, and turn off the heat.

Combine hot chana with boiled and diced potatoes, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, black salt, cumin, chaat masala, amchurchilli powder, green chillies, lemon juice, coriander, and pomegranate seeds in a bowl, toss to mix, adjust the seasoning, and serve it hot!

Shahi Soya Sabji

Ingredients

2 cups Soya Chunks, cooked (boiled and squeezed dry)

1 large Onion, roughly chopped

2 medium-sized Tomatoes

1 Green chilli

2 cloves of Garlic

1-inch piece of Ginger

1/4 cup Cashew nuts, soaked in warm water and ground fine

Salt to taste

1 tsp each of Turmeric and Red chilli powders

½ tsp Garam Masala powder

4 tbsp Oil

2 tbsp Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

Make a smooth paste of onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and green chilli.

Heat oil in a kadhai, add the onion-tomato paste and fry over low heat till oil separates from the masala. Add the spices and fry for a minute.

Add the cashew paste and cook the curry over low heat for 5-10mins. Add little water if the curry seems too thick.

Add Soya Chunks and salt. Stir well and simmer the curry on low heat for 5-10mins. Turn off the heat.

Garnish Shahi Soya Curry with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with Naan.