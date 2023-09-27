India, a land of diverse cultures and traditions, is also a paradise for food lovers. From the spicy delights of the South to the rich and creamy gravies of the North, culinary adventures in India offer a sensory journey like no other.

Mr. Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, India

shares tantalising glimpse into the gastronomic wonders that await those who embark on a food lover's expedition across this vast and flavourful country.

North India: Mughlai Majesty: Start your journey in North India, where Mughal influence has shaped the cuisine. Delight in succulent kebabs like Lucknawi Galouti Kebab, explore the rich Mutton Rogan Josh of Kashmir, and savour Delhi's famous street foods like chaats and parathas.

West India: Spice and Seafood: Head west to encounter a spicier palate. Try Maharashtra's iconic Vada Pav and Mumbai's diverse street food scene. Goa beckons with its seafood curries, while Gujarat offers unique flavors in Dhokla and Thepla.

South India: Spice and Rice: Venture down south for a spice extravaganza. Andhra Pradesh offers fiery chicken dishes, Kerala boasts coconut-laden curries, and Tamil Nadu's Chettinad cuisine tantalizes the taste buds. Don't miss the crispy dosas and fluffy idlis for breakfast.

East India: Sweets and Street Food: The eastern states are known for their sweet treats and street food. Bengal's Rasgulla and Sandesh are iconic, while Odisha offers exceptional seafood. Kolkata's street food, from Kathi Rolls to Puchkas, is a must-try.

Northeast India: Unique Flavours: Explore the north-eastern states, each with its distinct culinary identity. Assam's fish curry and bamboo shoot dishes, Sikkim's momos, and Meghalaya's Jadoh showcase incredible diversity.

Central Heartland: Scrumptious Staples: In the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serve up traditional, hearty fare. Enjoy the Poha in Indore, savour Chana Samosas in Bhopal, and relish the simplicity of Dal Bafla.

Islands - Coastal Bliss: Conclude your culinary adventure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Freshly caught seafood, coconut-infused curries, and tropical fruits offer a taste of paradise.

Street Food Spectacle: Throughout India, street food is a highlight. From Delhi's spicy golgappas to Mumbai's pav bhaji and Kolkata's kathi rolls, exploring street vendors is a must for food enthusiasts.

Cooking Classes and Food Tours: To truly immerse yourself, consider taking cooking classes or guided food tours in different regions. Learn to prepare authentic dishes and gain insight into the local food culture.

A vegetarian Paradise, India offers an array of vegetarian options. Explore the diverse world of vegetarian cuisine, from paneer-based dishes in the north to lentil-based stews in the south.

Culinary adventures across India promise a captivating journey through a tapestry of flavours, reflecting the country's rich cultural diversity. Whether you're a seasoned food lover or a novice explorer, India's culinary wonders are sure to leave an indelible mark on your palate and heart.