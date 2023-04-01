Zorko Amazes Food Industry With 108+ outlets In Less Than A Year

The Journey of ZORKO started in the city of Diamonds - Surat during the second COVID wave when two self-made entrepreneurs( Anand Nahar & Amrit Nahar) thought of a vision to serve best quality Food at an Affordable price with maximum customer satisfaction. Anand and Amrit are both engineering graduates.

“During the lockdown, we discovered the joy of cooking and experimenting with new dishes at home. We realised that while it was fun and cost-effective to cook for our families, dining out at restaurants often comes with a High price tag,” says Anand, Co- Founder ZORKO Pvt. Ltd. ,explaining about the genesis of ZORKO.

“It sparked an idea - why not create a Cafe that offers high-quality food at an affordable cost, while providing a welcoming and inviting ambiance? And thus, our journey to bring this vision to life began.” says Amrit Nahar, Co- founder ZORKO Pvt. Ltd.

“We Started with over 75 veg items including pizzas, Burger Sandwiches, milkshakes etc. ranging from price of 29 to 229."

“To our delight, our restaurant was quickly recognized and we started receiving enquiries for franchises from the second month. But we decided to run the business for at least one year so we can know every minute details."

"In this one year we faced lots of challenges. The truth is that success asks for lots of sacrifices, sleepless Night and Hard work. We worked 16-18 hours & even compromised with our Health & Personal Life & that's the truth of Entrepreneurs life"

They listed out all the problems and challenges faced during the year and started to work on the ways to eliminate them completely, which helped them to come out with a unique Franchise model.