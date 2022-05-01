Seven girls from Jharkhand's tribal region made it to India's FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup camp. The 33 girls' camp will be organised under the India team’s coach, Thomas Dennerby. The world cup is scheduled to take place in India in October. The camp will be organised in Jamshedpur.

List of players from Jharkhand

Anjali Kumar Munda

Salina Kumari

Sudha Ankita Tirkey

Astam Oraon

Purnima Kumari

Nitu Linda

Anita Kumari

Players assembled in Jamshedpur feature 12 players from the team that won the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title earlier this year. The camp for the SAFF U-18 was also held in Jamshedpur. The Fifa under-17 women’s World Cup would be played in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Mumbai.

The Secretary of the state football association, Ghulam Rabbani, called this move a significant development for women football in the state. “It is the first time that such a large number of our girls have been selected in the probables. It shows that besides hockey, tribal girls from Jharkhand are now starting to excel in football at the national level. It is a big achievement and we are hopeful that they would make it to the final team too,” Rabbani told The Telegraph.

Complete List Of Players Called For The Camp

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Kumari Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.