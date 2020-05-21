8 players of Mexican football club Santos Laguna diagnosed with coronavirus

Mexican football club Santos Laguna has confirmed that eight of their players have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has brought all the sporting activities across the world at standstill.

In an official statement, Liga MX said that the players of club Santos recently underwent tests and eight of them are diagnosed with COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.

"The LIGA MX reports the following as a result of the medical studies carried out by Club Santos this week: Eight players had positive COVID-19 results, however they are asymptomatic," the official statement from Liga MX said.

Liga MX further said that these Santos players will be observed constantly while maintaining the protocols established by the Federal Government Health Secretariat.

"The LIGA MX will constantly monitor the health of the Club Santos players, as well as all the footballers of the LIGA MX and the LIGA MX Women, always taking into account the recommendations of the Health authorities, adopted by the medical areas of each institution," the statement added.

The pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan City of China, has so far affected more than 50,14,900 people in the world and claimed the lives of 3,28,000 globally.