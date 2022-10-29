'8th Ballon d'Or loading', Fans can't keep calm as Lionel Messi scores a SCREAMER in PSG vs Troyes clash - WATCH

Social media could not keep calm as PSG superstar Lionel Messi scored a sublime goal from outside the box in Paris Saint-Germain's clash against Troyes on Saturday (October 29).

Checkout the video and reactions here...

This angle of Lionel Messi's goal for PSG. pic.twitter.com/EUw8I7x2Oi — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 29, 2022

LIONEL MESSI GOAL OF THE SEASON!pic.twitter.com/sDKXhqeWZE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 29, 2022

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME



LIONEL MESSI pic.twitter.com/7ahznOh8hY October 29, 2022

LM8. Lionel messi 8th ballon d'Or — LeoFCB (@IconicLeo10) October 29, 2022

Lionel Messi has created more chances,scored more goals,had more dribbles,has more assists and more through balls than your goat. I know my Messi appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/jzWBzZODAb — Hydromorphone (@Emmy_jhayy_) October 29, 2022

Lionel Messi in 12 Ligue 1 games for PSG.

7 goals

9 assists pic.twitter.com/wxURErpCtb — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 29, 2022

(More to follow)