topStoriesenglish2605673
NewsFootball
AC MILAN VS INTER MILAN

AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MIL vs INT 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Checkout AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semifinals Livestreaming match details below

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MIL vs INT 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Two eternal rivals - AC Milan and Inter Milan will lock horns in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League first leg on Wednesday night. Last time a team from Milan reached the UCL final was in 2009-10 season but that is going to change after the two legs between AC and Inter Milan.

Checkout AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will take place on Thursday (May 11). (Lionel Messi To Move To Saudi Or Barcelona? PSG Star's Father Reacts To Transfer Rumours)

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan City will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will take place at the San Siro in Milan.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted 11

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!