AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MIL vs INT 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Two eternal rivals - AC Milan and Inter Milan will lock horns in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League first leg on Wednesday night. Last time a team from Milan reached the UCL final was in 2009-10 season but that is going to change after the two legs between AC and Inter Milan.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will take place on Thursday (May 11). (Lionel Messi To Move To Saudi Or Barcelona? PSG Star's Father Reacts To Transfer Rumours)

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan City will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will take place at the San Siro in Milan.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Brahím Díaz on loan deal with AC Milan expiring in June: “Return to Real Madrid? I’m only focused on Milan now. I want to do my best here, I want to give it 100% of my energies”, tells Marca.



“I’m just thinking about the next games as Milan player”. pic.twitter.com/s16q36a0Zc May 9, 2023

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted 11

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku