AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualification scenario: India, Japan and all the teams who have qualified

AFC Asian Cup 2023: The 11 qualifiers join the 13 teams who had already booked their places after the second round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers in June 2021

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
  • Tajikistan created history by confirming their first appearance in the Continental showpiece
  • India qualified with a 100 percent win record

Eleven nations competed and booked their berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 following the results of the final round of qualifiers on Tuesday (June 14). The eleven teams competed in six different qualifying groups, the qualifiers were played in Bishkek, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Namangan and Ulaanbaatar. Interestingly, Tajikistan created history by confirming their first appearance in the Continental showpiece. A total of 24 teams are set to take part in the mega event. The 11 qualifiers join the 13 teams who had already booked their places after the second round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers in June 2021. Jordan emerged as the Group A winners with nine points, with Palestine topping Group B with a perfect record of three wins as well to qualify for their third successive showpiece event.

Group C was won by Uzbekistan, who also advanced to the Continental showpiece with a perfect record of three wins.

India were another side to qualify with a 100 percent record. A near-capacity crowd at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata witnessed the Indian national football team qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in style, beating Hong Kong 4-0 on Tuesday to top Group D. India defeated Cambodia and Afghanistan before securing a convincing win over Hong Kong in Group D of the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. 

Bahrain were the standout side in Group E as Helio Sousa's side made it three wins out of three with a 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan on Tuesday while Tajikistan finished as the Group F winners, ahead of Kyrgyz Republic on goal difference. Advancing as the five best runners-up were Indonesia (Group A), Thailand (Group C), Hong Kong (Group D), Malaysia (Group E) and Kyrgyz Republic (Group F).

Here are the 24 teams who have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023:

- Australia

- Japan

- Iraq

- Palestine

- Oman

- Korea Republic

- Lebanon

- Iran

- China

- Qatar

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Vietnam

- Jordan

- Syria

- Uzebekistan

- Bahrain

- Tajkistan

- Thailand

- Malaysia

- Kyrgyz Republic

- Hong Kong

- Indonesia

- India

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #AFCU23 (@afcasiancup)

With ANI inputs

