After Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Now Set To Miss Olympics 2024

As the Euro 2024 tournament will come to an end, soon after the Paris Olympics 2024 will kick off from July 27. Kylian Mbappe recently joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after being linked to the team for the past couple of seasons. After Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe is another big name who will not feature in the Paris Olympics. Real Madrid recently blocked Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga from taking part in the Olympic games taking place in Paris.

Real Madrid's Intervention

Mbappe had earlier shown interest in representing his country at the Olympic games but Real Madrid's stand has been very clear about Mbappe's involvement in the games. "My club's position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I (knew) I wouldn't be taking part in the Games. That's just the way it is, and I understand that too. I'm joining a new team in September, so it's not the best way to start an adventure. I'm going to wish this French team all the best. I'm going to watch every game. I hope they'll win the gold medal." Mbappe said. Kylian Mbappe further stated that he is all ready to leave his fitness concerns behind and start fresh as he leads France in the Euros and will also be key to Madrid's plans next season. "I'm ready to win, it's more of a mental issue," he said. "My head is perfect, now let's see how my legs are."

Lionel Messi Also Set To Miss Olympics

Lionel Messi recently made his stand very clear regarding his participation in the Paris Olympics games. He stated that it would be very hard for the World Cup winner to play in back-to-back international tournaments considering his age. Messi is currently all set to lead Argentina in their title defense run in the Copa America 2024. France U23 and former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry did not pick Mbappe for his squad but he stated that the star striker would be welcomed with open arms if he decides to play and represent his country in the Olympic games.