close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA champions League

Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong may miss Juventus tie

Coach Erik ten Hag said it was too early to say whether De Jong would miss the quarter-final second leg in Turin, where Ajax will be on the backfoot after a 1-1 draw in last Wednesday’s first leg.

Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong may miss Juventus tie
Image Credits: Reuters

The participation of key Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Frenkie de Jong in Tuesday`s Champions League clash against Juventus is unclear after he went off after just 22 minutes of the Dutch league game against Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday.

Coach Erik ten Hag said it was too early to say whether De Jong would miss the quarter-final second leg in Turin, where Ajax will be on the backfoot after a 1-1 draw in last Wednesday’s first leg.

De Jong, who moved to Barcelona at the end of the season, had an impressive showing in last week’s clash in Amsterdam.

He was taken off after just 22 minutes of Ajax’s 6-2 win over Excelsior clutching at his hamstring.

"He felt something wrong with his hamstring and so we took him off as a precaution," Ten Hag told reporters afterwards. "We were already 1-0 up so there was no point taking any risks."

De Jong had also been injured the match before the first leg but played a full 90 minutes against Juventus last Wednesday.

Saturday’s victory for Ajax put them three points clear of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the standings, although PSV play at home on Sunday against struggling De Graafschap.

Tags:
UEFA champions LeagueAjaxExcelsiorFrenkie de JongJuventus
Next
Story

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho's brace sends nervous Borussia Dortmund back on top

Must Watch

PT12M41S

Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi addresses rally in Kathua; Priyanka Gandhi visits Assam