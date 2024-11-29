Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will look to regain their winning momentum when they face Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. With the competition heating up, the Riyadh-based side is in desperate need of a victory to keep pace with league leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo’s Red-Hot Form

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove why he remains one of the most prolific scorers in world football. The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar netted two crucial goals in Al-Nassr’s recent 3-1 triumph over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite stages, showcasing his incredible form and hunger for success. As Al-Nassr prepares to host Damac, Ronaldo will be eager to extend his goal-scoring streak and lead his team to a crucial league victory.

Al-Nassr vs. Damac: Match Details

Fixture: Al-Nassr vs. Damac

Competition: Saudi Pro League

Date: Friday

Time: 8:10 PM IST

Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

Here are the streaming details for the Al-Nassr vs. Damac match.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Damac 2024-25 match be played?

The match will take place on Friday, November 29.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Damac 2024-25 match be played?

It will be held in Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Damac 2024-25 match begin?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:10 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Al-Nassr vs Damac Match?

The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Damac will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How can I watch the Al-Nassr vs Damac match live streaming?

Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv app and website in India.

Al-Nassr are coming into this game on the back of some inconsistent form in the league, making this encounter crucial to their title aspirations. With Al-Hilal enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the table, Al-Nassr cannot afford any slip-ups if they hope to remain in contention for the title. Meanwhile, Damac will aim to play the role of spoilers and pull off an upset against the formidable Al-Nassr squad.