Cristiano Ronaldo Has More Goals Now Than Henry, Ronaldo Nazario's Combined Tally

Al-Nassr turned out to be too good for Al-Adalah as they completed a 5-0 clean sweep to maintain their stronghold in the Saudi Premier League standings. Al-Nassr's star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Anderson Talisca too netted twice to give the club a dominant win. Al-Adalah had many chances to score but they could not convert them. In the process, Ronaldo has achieved another big milestone. The Protugese striker now has more goals that combined tally of retired legends Theirry Henry and Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario. As per Daily Star, Ronaldo Nazario and Henry have scored a total of 832 goals together. Cristiano scored his 833rd and 834th goal on Wednesday to go past the combined tally of two legends.

How did Cristiano score his goals vs Al-Adalah

It was Cristiano who began the goal scoring spree for Al-Nassr. He scored from the penalty spot to open his club's account in the game. His second goal was even better as he danced past the defence before shooting the ball into the side net.

Cristiano's supreme fitness levels help him stay on top

Apart from his mad football skills, what has kept Cristiano at the top of his game is his focus on fitness. He leads a disciplined life and never misses his workout sessions. Cristiano is 38 but his fitness levels helps him be on the ground throughout the match. While Henry and Brazil's Ronaldo were equally great, they could not match Cristiano's longevity because of comparatively lower fitness levels.

A Cristiano record only Cristiano could have achieved

Not many know that, the Al-Nassr striker has scored 15 goals per year since 2005. That means, for 19 continous years, Cristiano has scored at least 15 goals every year. At Al Nassr, Cristiano has already scored 11 goals in 9 games after starting hs stint with low returns in the first game. He scored two braces for Portugal recently which took his tally to 15.