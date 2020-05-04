All players, staff members test negative for coronavirus: Borussia Dortmund

German football club Borussia Dortmund has revealed that all of its players and staff members have been tested negative for the novel coronavirus that has brought all the sporting activities across the world at standstill.

Confirming the news, Borussia Dortmund issued an official statement revealing that the club had recently put its professional squad and staff through a first series of COVID-19 tests and that there was not even a single positive case diagnosed.

"Borussia Dortmund has put its professional squad and members of staff through a first series of coronavirus tests. These tests did not reveal a single positive case," the club official statement said.

The club also added that they would conduct 'further tests' in order to ensure largest possible degree of certainity.

"Further tests will follow – in the knowledge that there can be no guarantees in any sector – to ensure the largest-possible degree of certainty. BVB will do everything in its power to ensure that there are no ill persons involved in training operations and that there are no ill members of staff working with the team," the German football club said.

Football in Germany has been suspended since mid-March . The German Football League is hoping to restart the Bundesliga sometime in May.