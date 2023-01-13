The debate over who is the modern great in world football keeps happening. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are always at two ends of this debate. Messi followers rate the Argentina striker the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) after he won the World Cup finally in 2022 in Qatar. On the other hand, Ronaldo fans feel that the Portugal striker has more skills and better records that Messi and hence is the real GOAT. The fact remains that both of them enjoy massive fandom across the world and this debate will never get settled.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Portugal star set to make Al Nassr DEBUT vs PSG

Messi fans took potshots at Ronaldo after he was sacked from Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. After that interview, it was known that Ronaldo will find it difficult to play football in Europe as not all clubs could pay his high fees. Ronaldo had said earlier that he will never play football for any club in middle east country like Saudi Arabia. However, Ronaldo did the same and shocked the world when he announced that he was going to play for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He made history by becoming the highest-paid athlete in the world, taking 200 million euros oer year as his fees for his services.

"This is why I'm here"



Relive @Cristiano's incredible hero's welcome to Mrsool Park and watch his first exclusive interview as an Al Nassr player _#HalaRonaldo _ pic.twitter.com/YdxFEP0bNB — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 5, 2023

Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr means that the club will have to let go one of their star performers Vincent Aboubakr of Nigeria, who has not made a big statement on the Portugal star. Aboubakr might be released by the club as only 8 foreign players can play in the team in the league.

In an interview given to a Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Aboubakr said that he always believed that Messi was better than Ronaldo and after training with the former Manchester United star, his belief remains the same. "I always thought that Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after I had practice with him, I knew I was right," said Aboubakr.

Messi and Ronaldo could come face to face this month as PSG might come to play a friendly match between combined teams of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on January 19.