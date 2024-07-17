Advertisement
Argentina Football Team In Racism Row Over Offensive Chant At Kylian Mbappe, France, Video Goes Viral- WATCH

The Argentina football team faces backlash after a video of players singing a racist song about the French national team surfaced. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
The Argentina football team has recently been embroiled in a racism scandal after a video surfaced online showing players chanting a racist song directed at France. The footage, captured during the Copa America celebrations, shows several Argentine players, including Enzo Fernandez, singing a song that mocks French people specially Kylian Mbappe with derogatory and offensive stereotypes. This incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action.

Fans and the French football federation have sharply criticized the players' actions, deeming them unacceptable and a stain on the sport. There is growing demand for disciplinary measures against the players involved. The Argentine Football Association has yet to issue an official statement, and their silence has only fueled the outrage. Many are questioning the association's stance on racism and discrimination, urging them to take a clear and firm stand.

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media," an FFF statement read on Tuesday.

This is not the first time football has had to confront issues of racism. The sport has a history of discriminatory incidents, and this latest episode once again highlights the ongoing battle against racism that continues to mar the beautiful game. Despite numerous campaigns and initiatives aimed at eradicating racism from football, incidents like this reveal the deep-seated prejudices that still exist within the sport. The football community at large, including governing bodies, players, and fans, must continue to work together to foster an environment of respect and equality. It is crucial for organizations like the Argentine Football Association to address these issues promptly and transparently, sending a strong message that racism and discrimination have no place in football.

