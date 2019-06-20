Argentina knocks Scotland out of FIFA Women’s World Cup amid VAR controversy

Argentina has knocked Scotland out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in a dramatic draw, which has also been questioned by many. In a Group D match on Wednesday, Scotland stole the show in the beginning as it registered a 3-0 lead against Argentina. However, Argentina stormed back and ended the match 3-3.

The first goal of the match was hit by Kim Alison Little of Scotland. Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert followed their teammate to score one goal each, from the corners. However, Argentina was not a side to take it lying down, as it came back in the game with Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bonsegundo scoring a goal each, bringing the score to 3-2.

The decisive goal of the game came in the stoppage time when Argentina turned a penalty into its advantage. However, the final goal of the match was the one that made the match controversial, as many questioned the decision of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Argentina’s first attempt at the penalty failed as Scottish goalkeeper Lee Alexander displayed her prowess at the net. But then came the VAR review, which shattered the hopes of the Scotland team. The review ruled that Lee had came off her line by around six inches, thereby inviting a yellow card.

Bonsegundo then made the second attempt at the penalty and turned it into the decisive goal of the tournament, levelling the score 3-3.

The VAR was questioned during France vs Nigeria clash as well. While the game went on to 0-0, it was in penalty shootout that the VAR ruled that Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was off her goal line. France emerged victorious 1-0 in the match.