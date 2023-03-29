Argentina Match Schedule 2023: All You Need To Know About Lionel Messi's National Football Team's Next Matches, Timings, Venue, Tournaments

Lionel Messi is leading defending World Cup champions, Argentina, as they bask in the glory of their triumph in the first half of 2023. While their fans are celebrating the accomplishments of their Albiceleste heroes, the team is preparing for serious competition, which is not too far away. Argentina recently returned home to participate in friendly matches against Panama and Curacao, which provided a chance for fans to see their national team in action.

As the next competitive matches for Argentina are scheduled for the fall when the 2026 World Cup qualifying begins, Messi and his teammates will be engaged in friendly matches during the first half of the year. These fixtures offer fans the opportunity to witness their World Cup champions play before the 2026 World Cup cycle truly kicks off. The Sporting News is your source for the most up-to-date information on Argentina's confirmed fixtures throughout 2023.

Argentina schedule for 2023 fixtures, matches

Argentina's 2023 schedule is currently sparse, with only two confirmed friendlies against Panama and Curacao during the March international break. As the start date for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying in September remains unconfirmed, the Albiceleste will have to organize additional friendlies to prepare for the upcoming tournament and the 2024 Copa America next year.

June 2023 presents an opportunity for Argentina to gather their squad, but no fixtures have been finalized yet. There have been rumors of a tour in Asia during this time. However, come September, Argentina will commence their World Cup qualifying campaign, with matches against Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. They will end the year with a high-profile away game against their arch-rivals, Brazil.

Lionel Messi stats, goals for Argentina

On March 28, Lionel Messi accomplished a significant feat in international football by scoring a hat-trick against Curacao and becoming the third player in history to score 100 goals for a national team. With his total international goals now at 102, Messi is edging closer to Iran's Ali Daei, who sits in second place with 109 goals. The only player ahead of Messi is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored over 120 goals for Portugal in his international career.

In addition, Messi surpassed the 800 career goal milestone in 2023, with his goal against Panama for Argentina. This achievement puts him in an exclusive club, with only Cristiano Ronaldo having scored more goals for both club and country combined.