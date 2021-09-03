Argentina skipper Lionel Messi survives CAREER-ENDING tackle by Venezuelan player during FIFA World Cup Qualifier - WATCH

Star footballer Lionel Messi escaped a brutal tackle during Argentina’s win over Venezuela on Thursday (local time).

In the 27th minute of the match, Messi received a tackle from Venezuela's Luis Martinez which the Argentine media are describing as "criminal". Martinez's brutal kick went straight to Messi's left leg, leaving him in a heap on the ground as concerned teammates and fans watched, wondering what would happen.

At the age of 34, it’s not an exaggeration to say that tackle could have ended Messi’s career, but luckily the six-time Ballon d’Or winner escaped with just a bruised leg and played the entire 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, after a VAR check, Martinez was deservedly given a red card.

Here’s the video of the tackle:

Entrada no mínimo criminosa do venezuelano no Messi. Que loucura!pic.twitter.com/2QvGx5KxFH — André Hernan (@andrehernan) September 3, 2021

Talking about the match, Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 21 games with a comfortable 3-1 win over Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier in Caracas.

After Martinez was sent off, Argentina took complete control and got the opener just seconds before half-time when Lautaro Martinez took a neat pass from Giovani Lo Celso and slipped the ball under the advancing keeper. With a man advantage the visitors had most of the ball in the second half and added two more goals in the 71st and 74th minutes through substitutes Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa.

On the other hand, Yeferson Soteldo scored a consolation penalty for Venezuela in stoppage time.

Argentina are second in the 10-team South American qualifying group for next year's World Cup behind Brazil, who are facing Chile on Thursday. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.