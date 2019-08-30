close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Europa League

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League group stage

Frankfurt and Arsenal, who lost to winners Chelsea in the semis and final respectively last season, were joined by Belgian side Standard Liege and Portugal`s Vitoria SC in Group F.

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League group stage
Images Credit: Twitter/@Arsenal

Europa League runners-up Arsenal and semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were grouped together in the draw for this season`s competition, which was held in Monaco on Friday. 

Frankfurt and Arsenal, who lost to winners Chelsea in the semis and final respectively last season, were joined by Belgian side Standard Liege and Portugal`s Vitoria SC in Group F.

Manchester United, winners of the competition in 2017, will have a lot of travelling to do to Eastern Europe after being drawn alongside Kazakhstan side Astana, Serbia`s Partizan Belgrade, and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Sevilla, who won a hat-trick of titles between 2014 and 2016, were drawn in an easier group with Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus), Qarabag (Azerbaijan) and F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg).

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who went through three rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage, were drawn with Turkish side Besiktas, Portugal`s Braga and Slovakia`s Slovan Bratislava.

Steven Gerrard`s Rangers, who were handed another partial stadium ban on Friday for fans` racist behaviour, drew Portugal`s Porto, Switzerland`s Young Boys, and Dutch side Feyenoord while Scottish rivals Celtic drew Italy`s Lazio, France`s Rennes and Romania`s CFR Cluj.

Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid in the close season, was named the Europa League player of the year for the 2018-19 campaign after he led the London side to the final, where he scored twice in the 4-1 win over Arsenal.

Tags:
Europa LeagueArsenalEintracht FrankfurtStandard LiegeAZ Alkmaar
Next
Story

Chennaiyin FC complete swoop for India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte

Must Watch

PT50M44S

Taal Tho Ke: Will Imran Khan's Kashmir solidarity rally pay off for Pakistan?