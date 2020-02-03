Arsenal held to a goalless draw by Burnley

Arsenal was held to a goalless draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday but Mikel Arteta`s side can count themselves lucky to leave with a point. Jay Rodriguez and Jeff Hendrick missed golden chances for Burney to win a match they dominated for large stretches.

The result left Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta with one win from his first seven league matches in charge while Burnley has come through games against Leicester City, Manchester United, and the Gunners unbeaten and seven points to the good. "You don`t want to get too greedy, it`s a good run of performances and results. I thought we did enough to edge it, we had a couple of golden chances and kept them to meager ones," said Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Arteta was disappointed with his team`s play in the middle part of the game. "I was very pleased with the first 15-20 minutes, the way we came out and dominated the game. After 20-25 minutes we started to give sloppy passes away, gave throw-ins, corners away and that sequence is difficult to get out of here," he said.

Arsenal did begin brightly and after Alexandre Lacazette was off target with a header, the returning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have put them in front when he got round the back of Burnley to collect a through ball from David Luiz but sent his shot wide.

The Clarets looked the more determined, however, and with Dwight McNeil causing trouble down the left flank, they caused Arsenal plenty of problems after the break.

GOOD WORK

Hendrick headed wide a McNeil cross from a great position and Rodriguez blasted against the underside of the bar from close range after more good work from the Burnley winger. The result left both sides on 31 points with Arsenal in 10th place, ahead of Burnley on goal difference.

There was something of an edge to the words of the two managers after the game, however, with Dyche replying sarcastically to a question about Arsenal players going down easily.

"It is lovely to watch when people are falling over, it is my favorite part. The game is in a fantastic state. No-one wants to address it apart from me, so I am absolutely happy with the state of the game," he said.

Arteta suggested Burnley had chosen to make the surface as tricky as possible for his team. "The conditions were difficult. The grass was this long. They didn’t put any water on it and obviously that is not a very helpful thing to play football," he said.

Burnley`s direct style clearly caused Arsenal some problems though and Arteta conceded he had been prepared for what his side had to confront. "Absolutely. I didn’t water the pitch yesterday at the training ground so … I was expecting it but that doesn’t make it easier to play the game," he said.

"It’s their game. They do really well what they do. It’s their strength, you’re allowed to do it, so we have to adapt. We adapted really well in some moments and in some others it wasn’t the grass. It’s the quality and what they do they do really well and we could not cope with that in the right way," he said.