English Premier League

Arsenal keen to close gap on Spurs ahead of derby clash: Manager Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes the opportunity to inch close to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League will be a "big motivation" for his players ahead of Saturday`s north London derby.

Image Credits: Twitter/@Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes the opportunity to inch close to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League will be a "big motivation" for his players ahead of Saturday`s north London derby.

Midfielders Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan marked their sparkling return to form as Arsenal eased past Bournemouth 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The win, coupled with Tottenham`s loss at Chelsea, means fourth-placed Arsenal head to Wembley this weekend four points adrift of their local rivals.

"It is a big motivation," Emery told reporters.

"We need to take the opportunity like today, these three points. They are still ahead of us in the table, and it`s difficult to win there, but it`s a good test."

Mkhitaryan and Ozil both put themselves in contention to start the derby with a goal apiece against Bournemouth, but Emery refused to be drawn on whether the pair had done enough to feature in his tactical plans for the weekend.

"I`m going to watch the match back, and Tottenham`s, and after that I will decide our gameplan for Saturday with every player," he added.

