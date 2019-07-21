close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Champions Cup

Arsenal manager Unai Emery happy to be patient in the transfer market

The Gunners head coach was speaking after watching his side make it two wins from two matches in the International Champions Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in Charlotte.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery happy to be patient in the transfer market
File Image

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he is happy to be patient in the transfer market and will wait for the right player to become available.

The Gunners head coach was speaking after watching his side make it two wins from two matches in the International Champions Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in Charlotte.

"Really I am patient because we want to choose the best solution," Emery said.

"Some players are very expensive and we are waiting for this possibility. We don`t want to go to the second line of players. We are waiting. We have very good players. We have very good young players."

"We are aware also that we need to improve some players in this squad. I want to sign one, two, three or four players only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team."

Arsenal have been linked with William Saliba in the British press, in a deal that would see the defender return to current club Saint-Etienne in France on loan as part of the deal.

Emery, however, said there were a number of possibilities floating around and he was in constant contact with sporting director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi, while they also spoke with the club`s owners the Kroenke family.

"There are a lot of names. The club is working, Edu is very close to me and Raul," Emery said. 

"We speak every day."

Tags:
International Champions CupArsenalUnai EmeryFiorentinaWilliam Saliba
Next
Story

Bayern Munich defeat Real Madrid 3-1 in Texas as clubs unveil new signings

Must Watch

PT5M6S

5W1H: 'Muslim buy weapons ' Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad's provocative statement on mob lynching